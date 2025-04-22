Princess Madeleine's son Prince Nicolas leaves royal fans amazed in new photo  

Princess Madeleine of Sweden delighted royal fans over the Easter weekend as she shared a new picture of her son, Prince Nicolas.

In a post shared to Instagram, the mother-of-three uploaded a charming portrait of the youngster posing among a web of small white flowers. Prince Nicolas, nine, was joined by the family's beloved pet Labradoodle, Teddy.

Nicolas looked so grown-up dressed in a pair of blue jeans and a grey sweater adorned with a racing green 'P' patch. Looking happy and relaxed, the Swedish Prince could be seen sweetly bending down beside a perfectly groomed Teddy.

In the caption, Madeleine, 42, wrote: "Happy Easter everyone!"

Royal fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with a handful of followers comparing Nicolas to his father, Christopher O'Neill. One wrote: "My how he has grown! Happy Easter!" while a second noted: "Beautiful son, looks like his father," and a third chimed in: "Nice picture of Nicolas, [he] resembles his dad."

Aside from Nicolas, Princess Madeleine and Christopher also share Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne. Although Madeleine still has her Princess title, in 2019, her three children lost their royal status following a decree from King Carl Gustaf XVI.

© Getty Images The couple welcomed their youngest Adrienne in 2018

The change meant that the children lost their style of Royal Highness and, in the future, will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

Madeleine's new business venture

Princess Madeleine's family update comes after she spoke about her new skincare line called MinLen, revealing that she's faced "concerns and critics" since its launch.

© Getty Images Princess Madeleine of Sweden has developed a new skincare line called MinLen

In an interview with German outlet, RTL News, Madeleine was asked about the new venture, with host Fauke Ludowig mentioning critics who said the royal's plans didn't "fit" with the life expected of a royal.

"I can understand their concerns and the criticisms that they have," Madeleine responded. "But a couple of years ago there was a big decision, that they're slimming down and focusing more on my sister, the Crown Princess [Victoria].

© Getty Image Last month, the Swedish royal attended the Art of Beauty & Health Fair in Dusseldorf

"And I think many monarchies in Europe are doing that, and with that they slimmed it down and said "okay, we're focusing more on the Crown Princess's family."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A who's who of the Swedish royals

She continued: "So me and my brother [Carl Philip], it kind of gave us the opportunity to do other things. Nowadays, I don't have many official duties anymore, or I should not do that many. So then I said, 'Ok, I'll do it!'"

© Getty Images Princess Madeleine with her husband Chris O'Neill

Madeleine first shared news of her skincare line back in March. The new launch has been developed in collaboration with Swiss skincare giant, Weleda, and has been created by the royal "with the needs of both young and growing families in mind."

As it's a "private initiative", the mother-of-three will use the name Madeleine Bernadotte instead of her royal title, Princess Madeleine, Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland.