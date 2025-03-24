Princess Madeleine forbidden from using royal title as she makes major announcement

Sweden's Princess Madeleine delighted royal fans on Monday when she shared a big announcement.

In an update shared to her official Instagram account, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia's daughter revealed that she's set to launch a new natural skincare line, developed in collaboration with Swiss skincare giant, Weleda.

© Getty Images Princess Madeleine is the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

Sharing her excitement, the 42-year-old penned: "I'm excited to share that I'm launching 'MinLen' a natural skincare line, developed in collaboration with Weleda, a global leader in certified natural skincare. MinLen is the first natural, responsible, multi-generational skincare brand in Europe — created with the needs of both young and growing families in mind."

In her post, Madeleine also revealed that seeing as it's a "private initiative", she will use the name Madeline Bernadotte instead of her royal title, Princess Madeleine, Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland.

"Our product range will officially launch at the end of the summer and as this is a private initiative, I will use my name Madeleine Bernadotte in my work with MinLen. I look forward to sharing more with you very soon! @weleda," she shared.

The Swedish royal family is officially known as The House of Bernadotte. The family's origins trace back to Jean-Baptiste Bernadotte, a Marshal of France under Napoleon, who was elected Crown Prince of Sweden and later became King Charles XIV John of Sweden.

© Getty Images Carl Gustaf is the current head of the House of Bernadotte

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A who's who of the Swedish royals

Alongside the announcement, a photograph, taken by Henning Ross, showed a beaming Madeleine posing with her arms crossed while rocking a super sleek white suit and a pair of gold hoop earrings. She had her caramel locks tousled into bouncy curls and looked radiant with a pop of rosy blush and a slick of lipstick.

The Swedish palace also issued an update which in part read: "The decision to start the company has been made in dialogue with the Royal Court. The Office of the Marshal of the Realm has assessed that this private business activity can be combined with Princess Madeleine's position as Royal Highness.

© Getty Images Princess Madeleine with her husband Christopher and their three children

"Princess Madeleine has not received any of the Riksdag's appropriations for the head of state for a long time and she participates in and carries out official assignments as needed and based on the King's wishes. Instead, the Princess has for many years been involved in the World Childhood Foundation and various patronages. The work with these organizations is not affected by the Princess's corporate involvement."

The final paragraph read: "Since the new business is private and is not connected to the Princess's position in the Royal House, the Princess will use the name Madeleine Bernadotte in business contexts."

© Getty Images The Swedish royal has teamed up with Weleda

Royal fans were quick to react to Madeleine's big announcement, with one writing in the comments section: "Congratulations! Can’t wait," while another wrote: "Oh how exciting!" and a third added: "Best of luck. How exciting! Can't wait for the launch and release of your new products."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB