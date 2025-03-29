Princess Madeleine oozes business chic in new £1200 monochromatic outfit

Princess Madeleine of Sweden stepped out in yet another stylish structured suit this week, adding an impressive new two-piece to her already incredible collection of suits.

At the Art of Beauty & Health Fair in Dusseldorf, Germany, the glamorous Swedish royal turned heads in a monochromatic outfit from contemporary American designer Veronica Beard.

© Messe DÃ¼sseldorf via Getty Image Princess Madeleine attended the Art of Beauty & Health Fair

The 'Battista Dickey Jacket' (£648) is a modern twist on a classic single-breasted blazer with a relaxed fit and the 'Marbeau' wide-leg pant (£545) is a statement pair of trousers with a high waist, elegantly draping legs and a roomy fit.

With both pieces in the 'bluebell' colourway, Princess Madeleine radiated business chic, looking both comfortable and confident in a fresh, spring-ready take on traditional suiting.

© Messe DÂ¸sseldorf via Getty Image Princess Madeleine and husband Chris O'Neill posed together at the fair

To complete the outfit, she rewore two subtle but sophisticated pieces: a gold-plated hoops from SOPHIE by SOPHIE and a diamond necklace from Ebba Brahe.

Princess Madeleine's monochromatic ensembles

Even when she doesn't opt for a structured suit or a ballgown, Princess Madeleine knows how to make a statement in monochrome.

Last month, at 'Min stora middag', which translates to 'My big dinner' with the 'Min Stora Dag' foundation in Stockholm, the daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf went for something a little unconventional.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock The Swedish royal wore a sheer Zimmerman knit set

In an all-black outfit from luxury Australian house Zimmermann, the Swedish royal looked outstanding. She wore the brand's £625 'Crush Frilled V-neck Top', a sheer long-sleeved knit with a ruffles along the neckline, paired with the matching £695 skirt, which featured a more figure-hugging silhouette and a mountain of tiered ruffles.

Rounding off the outfit with cap-toe stilettos, covered in a crystal-dotted mesh, from Veronica Beard and a half updo for her long waves, Princess Madeleine struck gold with something a little audacious and 'unroyal', but incredibly striking.

Princess Madeleine also nails casual dressing

However, she's an expert in far more than gowns, suiting and classic colour coordination. Princess Madeleine is also a master of simple dressing down.

Earlier this month, at one of Max McNown's shows in Stockholm, the sister of Crown Princess Victoria posed alongside the singer in a wonderful picture, in which the pair are beaming with joy.

Princess Madeleine wore a pair of skinny jeans in indigo blue and a plain black T-shirt, with her glossy blonde locks in loose waves.

For any occasion, it's clear that the Swedish royal knows how to turn out a flawless fit!