Princess Madeleine of Sweden shares precious photo of daughter Princess Adrienne to mark special day

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has shared a sweet photo of her daughter Princess Adrienne in honour of her seventh birthday on 9 March.

In a post shared to Instagram on Sunday, the Swedish royal, 42, uploaded a heartwarming snapshot that showed Adrienne smiling beside a window. She was pictured wearing a sky blue jumper emblazoned with a teddy bear.

In her caption, the mother-of-three wrote: "Happy birthday to Adrienne who turns 7 today! Every day you fill our hearts with love and we are so lucky to have you!"

© Getty Images Princess Madeleine marked Princess Adrienne's seventh birthday

Royal fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with touching messages. "Happy 7th birthday princess Adrienne!" wrote one, while a second remarked: "Happy birthday, Princess Adrienne! 7 - that's a LOT!" and a third chimed in: "What an adorable girl, congratulations on your day!"

Madeleine shares Princess Adrienne, as well Princess Leonore, 11, and Prince Nicolas, nine, with her financier husband Christopher O'Neill.

Last year, the family-of-five relocated back to Stockholm after spending several years in Florida, US. While they'd originally planned to up sticks back in 2023, their relocation was postponed to give them more time to prepare.

© Getty Images Christopher and Madeleine on their wedding day in 2013

According to reports, the Swedish royal couple sold their seven-bedroom Florida mansion for nearly $7 million ahead of their big move.

It's been a whirlwind of family celebrations for the Swedish royals! Last month, Madeleine and Christopher celebrated Princess Leonore's 11th birthday.

They celebrated the milestone on social media, opting to share a portrait of their daughter posing alongside her beloved pet horse, Haidi. In a gushing tribute, Madeleine wrote in her caption: "Happiest 11th birthday Leonore! It warms my heart to see your love and passion for horses and especially for Haidi! The two of you have a special bond."

Princess Leonore has inherited her family's lifelong passion for horses. In a previous interview with Equnews, Queen Silvia revealed that their love for horse riding has been passed down through many generations.

"My father-in-law was definitely the best rider among the Swedish royal family to-date. I believe my daughter, Princess Madeleine, has inherited his talent and his love for horses," she said.

© Instagram The Swedish royals are passionate about horse riding

Speaking of her grandchildren, she added: "At the age of just two, little Leonore has an incredible confidence in horses."

Leonore was gifted Haidi for her Christening back in 2014. She went to meet the horse for the first time two years later in Gotland with her parents.

