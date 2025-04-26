Prince Harry seen at swanky Beverly Hills event as Prince William fills in for King Charles

Prince Harry, 40, was seen attending a glamorous Beverly Hills event, the Living Legends of Aviation Awards, while his brother Prince William represented their father, King Charles, at Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City.

Prince Harry attends star-studded event

© BACKGRID Prince Harry departs The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills

Harry arrived at the prestigious Beverly Hills event looking dapper in a classic black tuxedo and matching black bow tie. He appeared relaxed and was seen smiling widely, indicating he was in excellent spirits throughout the evening.

The Duke of Sussex was later spotted leaving the venue and getting into a sleek black Range Rover. His attendance at the event attracted considerable attention given his high-profile status and recent separation from official royal duties.

Prince William’s significant royal role

© AFP via Getty Images Prince William arrives ahead of the late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony

At the same time, Prince William, 42, attended the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome on behalf of King Charles, marking a significant diplomatic role for the Prince of Wales. The funeral at St Peter's Square gathered around 170 international delegations, including heads of state and prominent royals.

William appeared solemn, wearing a respectful black suit as he took centre stage at this high-profile international event. His presence highlighted his increasingly prominent role as a global statesman and heir to the British throne.

Key figures at Pope Francis' funeral

© Getty Images US President Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump and Estonian President Alar Karis arrive at the funeral of Pope Francis

Among the dignitaries present were US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. William attended without his wife, Princess Kate, representing the British monarchy and the Church of England.

The funeral marked one of William’s most important diplomatic duties to date, emphasising his growing responsibilities within the royal family.

Expert commentary on William’s role

© AFP via Getty Images Prince William arrives ahead of the late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony at St Peter's Square

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash explained why Prince William's attendance was particularly notable. She said: "It's quite a strange concept to go to the funeral of someone you've never met before. But I think you have to remember that this is a massive diplomatic undertaking."

Emily further clarified: "It's a sign of our country's respect for the late Pope, and it's also about him being at the heart of international relations."

She added: "If you look at the last two papal funerals, certainly Pope John Paul II's, it was the then Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, who represented the Queen. The Queen never attended any papal funerals. So, this is really a continuation of recent tradition."

Brothers in contrasting roles

© The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID Prince Harry getting into his car after an event at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills

The contrast between Harry’s appearance at the Beverly Hills event and William’s diplomatic duty in Rome highlights the divergent paths the brothers have taken. Harry’s presence at the star-studded awards event underscores his current lifestyle in California, far removed from his previous royal commitments.

Meanwhile, William’s role at Pope Francis' funeral demonstrates his continued dedication to royal responsibilities and international representation.

