Prince William confirmed to attend Pope's funeral on behalf of King Charles

The Prince of Wales will attend the Pope's funeral on behalf of the King, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Prince William, 42, will represent the British monarchy at the service at Vatican City on Saturday, where he will be joined by world leaders and fellow royals from around the globe.

The decision is in keeping with modern tradition and will be seen as a major milestone in William’s role as a global statesman and future king.

Charles as the Prince of Wales went to Pope John Paul II's funeral, representing his mother the late Queen, in 2005.

Queen Elizabeth II never attended the funeral of a pontiff, the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

No announcement has been made by the palace about the Princess of Wales's attendance.

Who else will attend the funeral?

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain are among the royals to have confirmed their attendance at the funeral, as well as King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

Britain's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, will join the likes of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, and French President Emmanuel Macron, at the service.

The King "deeply saddened" by Pope's death

Pope Francis died aged 88 following a stroke on Monday 21 April.

His death came just 12 days after a moving private meeting with the King and Queen during their state visit to Italy.

Charles said he and the Queen were "most deeply saddened" by the news of the Pope's death.

In a statement, he added: "Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.

"His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.

"His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world.

"Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.

"The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.

"We send our most heart-felt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ."

On Tuesday, the King wore a black tie as a mark of respect to the Pope as he met the prime minister of New Zealand at Windsor Castle.

