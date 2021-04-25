Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography Finding Freedom to be updated

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

More details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life are expected to be included in a new edition of the royal biography, Finding Freedom, this summer.

Written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book charted details from when the couple first met in 2016 to the Sussexes stepping back from royal life in March 2020.

Finding Freedom was first released in August last year and was dubbed as 2020's Sunday Times number 1 bestselling biography. A year on, the Sunday Times has reported that it is being updated with new chapters which will cover their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, bullying allegations against Meghan, and Prince Philip’s death.

A spokesperson for the royal couple previously told HELLO!: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

Following its release, the biography made headlines for revealing many unknown snippets of the royal couple's livelihood. They included intimate details about Harry and Meghan's first date, how the couple met each other's family members, and even the romantic song that the newlyweds danced to on their wedding day in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess were set up by a mutual friend and enjoyed a first date at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse London in summer 2016. According to the authors of the book, conversation between the pair flowed easily as they enjoyed drinks together over their three-hour date.

Finding Freedom shared new details about the couple's wedding reception

The next day the couple reunited at the same Soho establishment for dinner, entering via the staff entrance. "Harry knew they would be together at that point," a friend shared. "She was ticking every box fast." However, details of their first date were one of the claims Meghan's legal team later dismissed as inaccurate.

Two years later, they got married in front of the world in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, but details of their reception were kept private. One of the extracts revealed that the newlyweds "were joyful on the big day – with their first dance to I'm in Love by '60s soul singer Wilson Pickett. Meghan also delivered her own toast at the reception."

