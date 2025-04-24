Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royals with toothy smiles - including Prince Louis' adorable gap
Prince Louis wearing navy jacket on Christmas Day© Getty

A new milestone for the Prince and Princess of Wales's son

2 minutes ago
Prince Louis sweetly displayed a gap-toothed grin as the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new portrait to mark his seventh birthday on Wednesday.

Just like his older siblings, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, nine, it's another milestone Louis has passed as he loses his milk teeth.

Losing baby teeth is a milestone every child goes through, typically starting from age six up until 12 years.

It's a moment that's often documented by doting parents as their kids get their first visit from the tooth fairy.

Louis' adorable birthday photo made us take a look back at snaps from the archives of royals with cute gap-toothed smiles.

Reminisce with these sweet royal pictures below…

1/9

Prince Louis posing for 7th birthday portrait © Josh Shinner

Prince Louis

Prince Louis showed off a gap-toothed grin as he smiled for his seventh birthday portrait, in a photo which was taken by Josh Shinner in a bluebell wood in Norfolk.

2/9

Prince George with gap toothed smile© Getty Images

Prince George

William and Kate's eldest son looked super cute with his gappy bottom teeth in June 2019. George was watching a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour with his parents.

3/9

Princess Charlotte gap tooth smile© Getty

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte flashed a gap-toothed smile as she cheered on Carlos Alcaraz during the men's Wimbledon final 2023.

4/9

Lena Tindall with gap toothed smile© Getty Images

Lena Tindall

​​​​Mike and Zara Tindall's middle child, Lena Tindall, six, was seen missing a couple of her bottom teeth at Cheltenham races in January 2025.

5/9

Prince William with gap teeth© Getty

Prince William

We just love this snap of Prince William with four teeth missing and one growing through! The Prince, then aged eight, was watching a polo match in 1990 when he showed off his gappy smile to photographers.

6/9

Gap toothed Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall

An adorable gappy grin from a young Zara back in May 1988 at the Windsor Horse Trials. Who remembers that 80s hairband trend?

7/9

Prince Harry with gap teeth skiing© Getty

Prince Harry

Isn't this just the cutest? Prince Harry with a double gap while sledging in Austria in 1992. The young royal was on holiday with his older brother and mother, the late Princess Diana, at the time.

8/9

Princess Beatrice with gap teeth© Getty

Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson's firstborn, Princess Beatrice, was missing four teeth in this sweet photo from 1996. The snap was taken during a family skiing holiday to Verbier in Switzerland.

9/9

Princess Eugenie with gap toothed smile© Getty

Princess Eugenie

Aww! A young Eugenie is totally adorable with three teeth missing in this picture from 1998 when the Princess attended A Christmas Extravaganza at the Drury Lane Theatre in London.

