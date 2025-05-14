Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's 'big fight' that forced mum Sarah to step in

Royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have shed a light on one of their "silly childhood fights".

During an appearance on Cressida Bonas's podcast titled 'Lessons From Our Mothers', the sibling duo took a trip down memory lane and recalled one particularly memorable incident involving a pair of pink Converse trainers.

On the subject of reconciliation, Beatrice, 36, explained how the pair had a "big fight" over who the trainers belonged to, before later making up at the request of their mother.

© Getty Images Beatrice and Eugenie touched on one of their childhood 'fights'

"It was a big one," Beatrice said. "And mum just jumped into that fight and was like, 'Come on, you can do it!' The forced collaboration, you're slightly annoyed about because she's pushing on a bit of a nerve, but the forced collaboration and that joy of the making up at the end was a big part of what she instilled in us.

© Instagram Beatrice described her mother Sarah as "resolution-driven"

"This sense that it's OK to feel, it's OK to push on those emotions, but you have to figure out what the resolution looks like as well. So she was very resolution-driven."

Elsewhere on the podcast, Eugenie recalled the time her mother "moved into hospital" with her during her scoliosis operation.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie chose a wedding dress with a low back to show off her scoliosis scar

"I had scoliosis when I was younger," Eugenie said. "I have scoliosis, and I had a big operation when I was 12. My mum basically moved into the hospital with me and was there every waking hour. If I was ever in pain, she was right by my bedside."

© Instagram Sarah was on hand to support Eugenie at the time of her operation

The mother-of-two continued: 'As a 12-year-old little girl, I had a big scar halfway down my back, and I was terrified of it, I was ashamed. I didn't know what it was, I was so young.

"And she used to be so proud of me and my scar and what I'd been through, that if people were ever talking about it, she would turn me around and she would show them my scar."

Eugenie and Beatrice's bond with their mother

Sisters Eugenie and Beatrice share an incredibly tight-knit bond with their mother. Over the years, they have attended numerous events together and have teamed up on various charity projects.

© Getty Images The Yorks have been patrons of the Teenage Cancer Trust for decades

In 2021, for instance, the trio fronted HELLO!'s Christmas Appeal, which shone a light on the incredible work of Teenage Cancer Trust's nurses, youth support teams and hospital units.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Sarah spoke about their unbreakable bond and revealed the sweet term they use to describe themselves.

"They support me through thick and thin, not least my recent illness. We call each other 'The Tripod' because we prop each other up, come what may," the author said.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Eugenie has the sweetest nickname for mum Sarah Ferguson