14 times royal women have shared their honest thoughts on what it's like to be female

1/ 14 © Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II "It has been women who have breathed gentleness and care into the harsh progress of humankind" - from Her Late Majesty's 1966 Christmas broadcast.

2/ 14 © Alamy Stock Photo Queen Camilla "In these turbulent times in which we live, I believe that it is more important than ever for women of all ages and from all walks of life to unite."

3/ 14 © Samir Hussein/WireImage The Princess of Wales "Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love and worry, all mixed together."

4/ 14 © Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh "I invite you all to become more visible, to be great examples to young women and, if you aren't already, to become champions and mentors."

5/ 14 © Getty Princess Beatrice "We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we're also Princesses and doing all of this in the public eye."

6/ 14 © Dave Benett Princess Eugenie "We want to show people who we are as working, young, royal women, but also not to be afraid of putting ourselves out there."

7/ 14 © Getty Images Sarah, Duchess of York "The strongest women know that kindness is a superpower, more important than any other quality, and it can move mountains when it is applied in difficult situations. Kindness also helps us be more resilient, because when things get hard, being kind to ourselves and others helps us to feel and cope better."



8/ 14 © Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty Zara Tindall "Getting more women involved in the racing industry was a great initiative for me to get behind."

9/ 14 © COURTESY OF NETFLIX The Duchess of Sussex "Women don’t need to find a voice: they have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen."

10/ 14 © Getty Diana, Princess of Wales "I think every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path, and I think it's the strength that causes the confusion and the fear."

11/ 14 © Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Queen Rania of Jordan "When a woman succeeds, she reaches out to those around her and pulls them up with her. That is why, if you empower a woman, you empower a whole society."

12/ 14 © Shutterstock Queen Mary of Denmark "We must continue to be ambitious when it comes to the fight for girls' and women's rights… The fight for women's rights is not a women's issue, it is a matter for everyone."

13/ 14 © Getty Images Queen Maxima of The Netherlands "I want all women to have freedom of choice and opportunities that they can grab and be happy and proud of themselves. If that is a feminist, I am a feminist."

14/ 14 © Getty Queen Letizia of Spain "Every girl born anywhere in the world should have the possibility to choose what she wants in life because it's wonderful to be a woman… or at least it should be."

