Princess Beatrice joins King Charles and Queen Camilla for special royal night out – best photos

King Charles and Queen Camilla were supported by members of the royal family, including Princess Beatrice at the Elephant Family's 'Wonders of the Wild' event on Tuesday night.

As Joint Presidents of the conservation charity, the monarch and his wife led the star-studded guests arriving at Royal Botanic Gardens Kew in west London. The Chopard-sponsored event celebrates the work of the Elephant Family charity and marks the culmination of the 'Big Egg Hunt', a public art trail bringing together leading artists and designers to create over 120 egg sculptures, displayed at iconic locations across London as part of a free public art trail.

The King and Queen were greeted by the Lord-Lieutenant and Kew Gardens' Director, Richard Deverell, and the Chair of the British Asian Trust, Lord Gadhia, before they joined a short private reception.

The royals then admired several of the egg sculptures from the Big Egg Hunt and meet several artists, including Instagram famous artist Sophie Tea, longtime Elephant Family supporter, Simon Emery, and Patricia Mitchell, whose egg proved one of the most popular.

They mingled with charity supporters, including singer Sophie-Ellis Bextor and met eight-year old Matilde Rodrigues, one of the first people to complete the trail, before an awards ceremony.

The King presented the Mark Shand Award while Her Majesty handed out the Tara Award, named after an elephant befriended by her late brother.

See the best photos from the night...

© Getty Images Beatrice's glam look Princess Beatrice – who welcomed her second child, a daughter named Athena, in January – showed her support to the King and Queen alongside a host of familiar faces, including Lady Marina Windsor and Annabel Elliot, Queen Camilla's sister. Beatrice looked beautiful for the occasion, wearing a vampy red dress with a floral pattern. The royal's dress featured a belt that cinched her waist and she carried a plain clutch bag with her.

© Getty Images King and Queen's arrival The King and Queen looked suitably smart as they arrived. Charles wore an-blue suit, while Camilla was gorgeous in a white outfit.

© Getty Images Special details Charles had some special nods on his outfit, including an elephant-themed tie and a pin in the shape of the animal.

© Getty Images The charity The Elephant Family, which works in partnership with conservation experts and is now part of the British Asian Trust, was established by Queen Camilla's brother Mark Shand in 2002. Since then, the charity has helped to deliver pioneering projects to protect wildlife, restore habitats and promote coexistence between people and animals.

© Getty Images Meeting the artists Charles and Camilla toured while meeting several artists who designed for the Egg Trail.

© Getty Images Tickled pink Before the awards ceremony, Charles and Camilla ended up catching the giggles.

© Getty Images Awards ceremony The event is poignant for Camilla as the awards were set up by her late brother, Mark Shand.

