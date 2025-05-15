Count Nikolai makes rare appearance with socialite girlfriend of 7 years - and they look runway-ready

Count Nikolai of Monpezat and his rarely-seen girlfriend Benedikte Thoustrup looked so loved-up on Wednesday as they stepped out during Australian Fashion Week.

The pair posed for snapshots ahead of Aje's sartorial showcase, which took place in Sydney's newly built Pier Pavilion.

Looking happy and relaxed, Nikolai, 25, was seen gazing lovingly into his partner's eyes, with one arm placed around Benedikte's waist. The couple were the picture of happiness, with broad grins stretched across their faces.

© Getty Images The pair looked smitten as they posed for photographs

For the elegant extravaganza, the Danish royal donned a smart caramel-hued trench coat, a crisp white shirt and a pair of herringbone trousers. Nikolai accessorised with a funky burgundy tie and rounded off his look with a pair of chocolate brown loafers.

Benedikte, meanwhile, looked ethereal in a lilac maxi dress complete with cascading ruffles and a delicate rose fastened to the front. Hailing from Aje's latest collection, the 'Pandorea' dress retails for £535 and comes in an array of colourways including black, silver-blue and coral.

© Getty Images Count Nikolai and his girlfriend Benedikte attended a fahsion show in Sydney

She wore her honeyed blonde locks in a sleek low bun and elevated her glamorous look with a pair of statement gold earrings, stacked bracelets and a white leather clutch.

As for beauty, the entrepreneur opted for a radiant beauty blend complete with a pretty ombre lip and sweeps of bronzer.

© Getty Images The Danish model looked dapper in a trench coat

Count Nikolai and Benedikte have been going from strength to strength ever since they went more public with their relationship last year.

They met in 2018, when they were both undergraduate students at the Copenhagen Business School, and shortly after embarking on a relationship, the pair relocated Down Under for a semester abroad at Sydney's University of Technology.

© Getty Images Benedikte and Nikolai watched Aje's show unfurl on Wednesday

They have since attended a string of glamorous events, and enjoyed romantic trips to Paris, Sardinia and Milan.

Who is Benedikte?

Benedikte is the founder of BénéSoie – a family-run brand of hair clips, hand-sewn bags and silk bands for heatless curls. The model works on the brand alongside her mother Anette and her grandmother Rita.

© Instagram Benedikte has her own accessories brand

Beyond this, she has also modelled for numerous brands, including her friend's Cecilies Kjoler's fashion rental company. Her beau, Nikolai, is similarly no stranger to the catwalk, and has walked for fashion giants such as Burberry and Dior.

Who is Count Nikolai?

Nikolai is the eldest child of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra. He was born on 28 August 1999, and is now styled as Count after his grandmother, Queen Margrethe, stripped the prince and princess titles from four of her grandchildren back in January 2023.

© Getty Images Prince Joachim is a doting father to four children

At the time, Nikolai, told local press: "My whole family and I are of course very sad. We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone. I don't understand why it had to happen this way."