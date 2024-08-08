Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Joachim of Denmark's son Count Nikolai gazes adoringly at model girlfriend
: Count Nikolai of Monpezat wears white jacket, pants outside Mark Kenly Domino Tan during day three of the Copenhagen Fashion Week © Getty

Prince Joachim of Denmark's son Count Nikolai gazes adoringly at model girlfriend

The royal's girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup, made her debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week 

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
3 minutes ago
It was a big day for Danish royal Count Nikolai of Monpezat on Wednesday when he sat front row to watch his extremely glamorous girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup, walk the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Count Nikolai, who is based in Australia, donned head-to-toe white for the occasion, slipping on a pair of tinted sunglasses as he posed beside his striking girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup.

Benedikte was walking in the Mark Kenly Domino Tan show - her catwalk debut at the Danish fashion celebration, and we suspect the royal was supremely proud of his partner, who also rocked an all-white look on the runway, perhaps inspiring Count Nikolai's look.

Count Nikolai of Monpezat poses for a photo at the Mark Kenly Domino Tan show during Copenhagen Fashion Week © Getty
Who is Count Nikolai's girlfriend?

Beautiful Benedikte is the founder of BénéSoie, a family-run brand of hair clips, hand-sewn bags and silk bands for heatless curls.

The Danish beauty splits her time between Australia and Copenhagen© Instagram
The Danish model works on the brand alongside her mother Anette and her grandmother Rita, who is behind the sewing machine.

woman in silky white dress© Instagram
Count Nikolai and Benedikte met in 2018 when they were both undergraduate students at the Copenhagen Business School. 

The Danish royal was there studying Business Administration and Service Management, while Benedikte was a student in Sustainability and Management. 

Shortly after their love bloomed, the couple moved to Australia to undertake a semester abroad at Sydney’s University of Technology.

READ: Queen Margrethe's grandson, who was stripped of royal title, breaks silence following abdication news

Judging by Benedikte's Instagram page, their experience Down Under was equal parts sun, sea and glamorous soirèes as it was studying.

Benedikte Thoustrup and Count Nikolai of Monpezat at Copenhagen Fashion Week © Getty
The summer of love

As well as returning to their native Denmark, Benedikte and Count Nikolai have been jet-setting around Europe, posing in several glamorous locations.

man and woman holding hands and walking in the sunshine© Instagram
They've smooched in French vineyards, posed in Paris and meandered the streets of Milan, as well as enjoying boat trips in Sardinia and taking photos in Taiwan – what a summer!

