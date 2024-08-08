Prince Joachim of Denmark's son Count Nikolai gazes adoringly at model girlfriend

It was a big day for Danish royal Count Nikolai of Monpezat on Wednesday when he sat front row to watch his extremely glamorous girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup, walk the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Count Nikolai, who is based in Australia, donned head-to-toe white for the occasion, slipping on a pair of tinted sunglasses as he posed beside his striking girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup.

Benedikte was walking in the Mark Kenly Domino Tan show - her catwalk debut at the Danish fashion celebration, and we suspect the royal was supremely proud of his partner, who also rocked an all-white look on the runway, perhaps inspiring Count Nikolai's look.

© Getty Count Nikolai of Monpezat looked suave

Who is Count Nikolai's girlfriend?

Beautiful Benedikte is the founder of BénéSoie, a family-run brand of hair clips, hand-sewn bags and silk bands for heatless curls.

© Instagram The Danish beauty splits her time between Australia and Copenhagen

The Danish model works on the brand alongside her mother Anette and her grandmother Rita, who is behind the sewing machine.

© Instagram Benedikte walked her first Copenhagen Fashion Week show

Count Nikolai and Benedikte met in 2018 when they were both undergraduate students at the Copenhagen Business School.

The Danish royal was there studying Business Administration and Service Management, while Benedikte was a student in Sustainability and Management.

Shortly after their love bloomed, the couple moved to Australia to undertake a semester abroad at Sydney’s University of Technology.

Judging by Benedikte's Instagram page, their experience Down Under was equal parts sun, sea and glamorous soirèes as it was studying.

© Getty Benedikte Thoustrup and Count Nikolai of Monpezat at Copenhagen Fashion Week

The summer of love

As well as returning to their native Denmark, Benedikte and Count Nikolai have been jet-setting around Europe, posing in several glamorous locations.

© Instagram Nikolai and Benedikte are having a wonderful summer

They've smooched in French vineyards, posed in Paris and meandered the streets of Milan, as well as enjoying boat trips in Sardinia and taking photos in Taiwan – what a summer!