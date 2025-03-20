Count Nikolai reacts to dad Prince Joachim's new documentary

Count Nikolai had the best reaction to his father Prince Joachim's appearance in a new documentary on Thursday.

Queen Margrethe's son was recently featured in a documentary titled Haervejen, which sees Prince Joachim and author Steffen Jacobsen hike along parts of Denmark's oldest road while discussing their life stories and experiences.

The film, directed by Jesper H. Grand had its world premiere at CPH: DOX on 20 March 2025.

Joachim's son, Count Nikolai, was among the first to react on social media. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the model shared a snippet from the documentary which he sweetly captioned: "The coolest dad in his upcoming documentary!"

The Danish royals also posted about Joachim's latest project on their official Instagram page. Alongside a series of tidbits, a caption read: "On Thursday, a new documentary will have its world premiere during CPH:DOX. The film follows His Royal Highness Prince Joachim and the writer Steffen Jacobsen on a walk along Hærvejen - the historical route that for centuries has connected Jutland from north to south."

It continued: "From North Jutland to Kliplev Church in Southern Jutland, the Prince and the author walk through Denmark's magnificent landscapes, where travellers, warriors and merchants have been moving for centuries.

"Along the way, they openly share life stories and experiences from two widely different upbringings. Through honor, forests and cobblestone roads, honest conversations arise about social heritage, responsibility and the threads of fate that shape a man."

Royal fans quickly shared their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Exciting. His Royal Highness Prince Joachim is a great mediator of history among other things," while a second chimed in: "I've been waiting for this. Prince Joachim is so good at talking about Denmark and our history."

Joachim is the youngest son of Queen Margrethe and the younger brother of King Frederik X. He shares two sons - Count Nikolai and Count Felix - with his first wife Alexandra Manley, and Count Henrik and Countess Athena with his current wife Marie Cavallier.

Born on 28 August 1999, Count Nikolai was initially styled as a Prince, but on 1 January 2023, he and his siblings were stripped of their royal titles by Queen Margrethe.

At the time, Queen Margrethe said: "It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future. That is the reason."

Prince Joachim, meanwhile, said: "It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They themselves find themselves in a situation they do not understand."