Meet Benedikte Thoustrup: Count Nikolai of Monpezat's wildly glamorous girlfriend

Unsurprisingly, the sartorial narrative in the UK typically revolves around the British royal family.

Yet every so often, a new fashionable figure emerges from behind the throne overseas, with this season’s latest aristocratic muse materialising at the ever-glamorous, style newcomer Benedikte Thoustrup.

The girlfriend of Count Nikolai of Monpezat, the King of Denmark’s nephew, has been increasingly yielding attention from the fashion press for her coolly collected, ultra-feminine aesthetic. Championing brands from Gucci to The Row, Saks Potts and Prada, the Danish beauty has curated a glittering archive of outfits, ripe and ready for us to visually devour.

How long have Count Nikolai and Benedikte Thoustrup been dating?

The Danish duo began seeing each other in 2018, when they both enrolled as students at Copenhagen Business School. The Prince, who has famously modelled for brands such as Burberry and Dior, embarked on a Business Administration and Service Management course, with Benedikte jetting out to join him during semesters abroad spent in Australia at Sydney’s University of Technology.

The couple have been going strong since, gradually becoming more public about their royal relationship via social media.

Count Nikolai is the seventh in line to the Danish throne. He is the eldest son of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, as well as Queen Margrethe's oldest grandchild.

What does Benedikte Thoustrup do?

Not only is she a fashion muse, often modelling for friend Cecilies Kjoler’s fashion rental company, but Benedikte is also at the helm of her own label. She is co-founder of BénéSoie (‘Benefit Silk’), a Danish brand that centres sustainability and provides hair pieces from silk bands to accessories.

Intrigued? We’d be surprised if you weren’t. Discover Benedikte Thoustrup’s best fashion moments to date and add the Danish stylista to your inventory of It-girls to watch.

Benedikte Thoustrup’s best fashion moments:

Réalisation Par Moment Benedikte marked New Year's Eve in Réalisation Par's red floral 'Havana' dress.

Missoni Magic The brand co-founder nailed summer chic in Missoni's 'Striped Metallic Stretch-Knit Halterneck Dress' in a dazzling pastel stripe print.



© Instagram/cecilieskjoler Gucci Glamour The Denmark-native dazzled in Gucci's 'GG Embossed Mini Dress' which she paired with point-toe kitten heels for a Y2K touch.

Rare Chanel Mini Dress Benedikte sparked fashion envy in each and every style follower wearing Chanel's rare 'Surf Camisole Dress.'



Proenza Schouler Perfection Enjoying a vibrant summer escape, the Danish beauty sported Proenza Schouler's cloud-like 'Floral Garment Printed Dress,' while soaking up the sun in the South of France.

The Row Crochet Creation Championing crochet charm, Benedikte exuded beachside glamour in The Row's 'Christa Crochet Top.'

Armani Outwerwear The blonde-haired fashionista sported a luxurious leather Armani jacket, complete with printed panels and a wrap-around leather belt.

Vintage Prada Vibrance Benedikte made a case for vintage luxury in Prada's lavender 'Re-Edition 1995 Organza Dress.'

Loewe Unicorn Knit Mini The Count's partner modelled for her friend's rental clothing company in Loewe's magical 'Unicorn Knit Mini Dress.'



Mirae Midi Dress The couple attended the 'Clash De Cartier' event together in 2022, with Benedikte sporting MIRAE's 'Alana' dress.