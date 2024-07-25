Meet Benedikte Thoustrup: Count Nikolai of Monpezat's wildly glamorous girlfriend

Unsurprisingly, the sartorial narrative in the UK typically revolves around the British royal family.
Yet every so often, a new fashionable figure emerges from behind the throne overseas, with this season’s latest aristocratic muse materialising at the ever-glamorous, style newcomer Benedikte Thoustrup.
The girlfriend of Count Nikolai of Monpezat, the King of Denmark’s nephew, has been increasingly yielding attention from the fashion press for her coolly collected, ultra-feminine aesthetic. Championing brands from Gucci to The Row, Saks Potts and Prada, the Danish beauty has curated a glittering archive of outfits, ripe and ready for us to visually devour.
How long have Count Nikolai and Benedikte Thoustrup been dating?
The Danish duo began seeing each other in 2018, when they both enrolled as students at Copenhagen Business School. The Prince, who has famously modelled for brands such as Burberry and Dior, embarked on a Business Administration and Service Management course, with Benedikte jetting out to join him during semesters abroad spent in Australia at Sydney’s University of Technology.
The couple have been going strong since, gradually becoming more public about their royal relationship via social media.
Count Nikolai is the seventh in line to the Danish throne. He is the eldest son of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, as well as Queen Margrethe's oldest grandchild.
What does Benedikte Thoustrup do?
Not only is she a fashion muse, often modelling for friend Cecilies Kjoler’s fashion rental company, but Benedikte is also at the helm of her own label. She is co-founder of BénéSoie (‘Benefit Silk’), a Danish brand that centres sustainability and provides hair pieces from silk bands to accessories.
Intrigued? We’d be surprised if you weren’t. Discover Benedikte Thoustrup’s best fashion moments to date and add the Danish stylista to your inventory of It-girls to watch.