King Charles kisses daughter-in-law Meghan Markle in resurfaced wedding photo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their seventh wedding anniversary this week, and to commemorate the occasion, the couple shared a series of intimate photos, offering a glimpse into the early days of their relationship and their wedding.

But one particular image that captured the hearts of royal watchers was the touching moment between King Charles and his daughter-in-law, Meghan, on her wedding day - the image has since resurfaced online.

The black-and-white photograph shows the then-Prince Charles warmly kissing Meghan. The Duchess, radiant in her bridal gown, was surrounded by close friends and family members.

King Charles' bond with Meghan

The photo was shown in the episode of Prince Harry and Meghan's 2022 Netflix series, not long after Meghan explained why she chose her father-in-law to walk her down the aisle on her special day.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan released this image from their wedding album in their Netflix series

She said: "Harry's dad is very charming and I said to him: 'I've lost my dad in this so him as my father-in-law was really important to me.' So I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes."

Their 7th anniversary

For the actual anniversary, the Duchess thanked those "who have loved and supported us throughout our love story," as she and Prince Harry celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Meghan posted an image on Instagram of a notice board featuring a collection of snapshots of the couple from their private photo album, with the message: "Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories. "Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you."

She added: "Happy anniversary!" followed by a red heart emoji. Among the images were numerous pictures of Meghan and Harry embracing, and one of the Duke tenderly cradling the head of one of their children as a swaddled newborn.

There was also a baby scan labelled Archie, a photo of Archie kissing Lili on the forehead, as well as a number of notes, including a central one in Meghan's handwriting reading, "Our love story".

The accompanying music was The Proclaimers' hit track I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles).

Harry and Meghan's relationship

Harry wed former Suits actress Meghan at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19 2018. But the pair stepped away from the working monarchy less than two years later for a new life in the US.

Harry has faced a lengthy rift with his brother, Prince William, and an estrangement from his father the King, telling a recent BBC interview how Charles will not speak to him.