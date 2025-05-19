Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry's three-word reaction as Meghan Markle met him at the altar
Prince Harry's 3-word reaction as Meghan Markle met him at the altar

Prince Harry's 3-word reaction as Meghan Markle met him at the altar

The Sussexes wed in Windsor on 19 May 2018

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
14 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked seven years of marriage on Monday, with hundreds of millions of people around the world tuning in to watch Prince Harry marry former American actress, Meghan Markle.

The bride wowed in a silk boat-neck wedding dress by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, with the royal groom breaking tradition to catch a glimpse of his future wife as she made her way down the aisle of St George's Chapel.

Cameras caught Harry's sweet reaction as Meghan joined him at the altar.

According to one lip reader, he told his bride: "You look amazing," as she beamed at Harry.

Harry and Meghan smiling at each other at the altar© Getty Images
The pair shared a private giggle at the altar

And as they left the church and posed at the top of the steps, Meghan was also spotted shyly asking her new husband: "Do we kiss?"

Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor© Getty
The newlyweds share their first kiss

"Yes," replied Harry, as a flurry of cameras clicked to capture the moment.

"Just the two of us"

In their 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan shared previously unseen photographs from their wedding day, including a series of snaps showing their first dance and the newlyweds cutting their cake.

Harry and Meghan cutting wedding cake with ceremonial sword© Netflix
Harry and Meghan cutting their wedding cake with a ceremonial sword

The Duchess also spoke about being escorted halfway down the aisle by Harry's father, now King Charles, after her father, Thomas Markle, pulled out of attending his daughter's nuptials.

In the series, she said: "Harry's dad is very charming and I said to him like 'I've lost my dad in this', so him as my father-in-law was really important to me.

"So I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes."

Prince Harry looks at his bride Meghan Markle as she walks down the aisle on their wedding day© Getty
Harry turned to look at his bride as Meghan was escorted down the aisle by Charles

Asked how he felt seeing his bride-to-be walking towards him, Harry said: "Look at me. Look what I got. Look what I found.

"The world was watching us, but when we were at the altar, as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us."

Netflix© Netflix
Harry and Meghan's first dance

After their ceremony at St George's Chapel, the late Queen hosted a luncheon for the bride and groom, and their guests at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. 

A private evening reception then took place at Frogmore House, with Harry swapping his military uniform for a tuxedo and Meghan changing into a halter-neck Stella McCartney gown.

