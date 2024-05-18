Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's personal wedding album in 8 intimate photos

Now take a look at the Sussexes' personal wedding album...
Smiling newlyweds
The royal couple shared a candid photo of them walking through a hall at their grand wedding venue. The bride could be seen pulling up her dress as she strolled. Groom Harry placed his hand on her back as they walked through the group of smiling faces.
Introducing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The newlyweds posed on a balcony inside the wedding venue while enjoying a glass of fizz. Meghan could be seen raising a glass while her husband Harry pointed towards the camera.
Princess Kate mingles with guests
A very rare image inside the couple's wedding reception held at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle showed the then Duchess of Cambridge mingling with guests. Prince George and Princess Charlotte both had starring roles in the bridal party at their uncle Harry's wedding.
Prince Harry's wedding speech
A black-and-white photograph of Prince Harry raising a toast during his wedding speech was included in the show. His new wife Meghan could be seen in the background of the shot, looking emotional as her husband spoke to their guests.
Meghan kissing father-in-law Charles
Then Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day, as her dad wasn't by her side, and in a previously unseen moment Prince Harry's father tenderly kissed the bride on the cheek.
Cutting the wedding cake
The moment Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan cut their wedding cake with a ceremonial sword was caught on camera. The pair smiled as they marked this special moment during their big day.
First dance
Meghan changed into a stunning halter-neck gown by Stella McCartney for the evening reception, while Harry swapped his military uniform for a tuxedo. The pair enjoyed an energetic and fun first dance to Land of 1000 Dances by Wilson Pickett.
Firework finale
One romantic photo showed the back of the Sussexes as they gazed up at the night sky filled with fireworks over the lake at Frogmore House during their private evening reception. The picture captures the beauty of the magical moment perfectly.
