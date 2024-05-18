Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's personal wedding album - first dance, speech and more
Digital Cover brides

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's personal wedding album in 8 intimate photos

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in Windsor on 19 May 2018

HELLO!
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate six years of marriage on Sunday 19 May. 

Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in Windsor was watched by 1.9 billion people, with the newlyweds greeted by cheering crowds during a carriage procession after the ceremony.

While the public got to see the service live on television, the reception hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Hall and later a party at Frogmore House all took place privately.

But Harry and Meghan later lifted the lid from the behind-the-scenes at their wedding when they shared never-seen-before snaps from their special day in their Netflix docuseries in December 2022.

Intimate moments included the newlyweds cutting their wedding cake with a sword, Harry raising a toast and their first dance as husband and wife, which you can watch in the video below…

WATCH: Harry and Meghan's first dance as newlyweds

Now take a look at the Sussexes' personal wedding album...

Harry and Meghan arriving at wedding reception© Netflix

Smiling newlyweds

The royal couple shared a candid photo of them walking through a hall at their grand wedding venue. The bride could be seen pulling up her dress as she strolled. Groom Harry placed his hand on her back as they walked through the group of smiling faces.

Meghan and Harry toasting on the balcony inside St George's Hall at royal wedding© Netflix

Introducing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The newlyweds posed on a balcony inside the wedding venue while enjoying a glass of fizz. Meghan could be seen raising a glass while her husband Harry pointed towards the camera.

Kate Middleton wearing a hat and smiling with guest at Harry and Meghan's wedding© Netflix

Princess Kate mingles with guests

A very rare image inside the couple's wedding reception held at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle showed the then Duchess of Cambridge mingling with guests. Prince George and Princess Charlotte both had starring roles in the bridal party at their uncle Harry's wedding.

The Duke of Sussex looked emotional in his wedding speech© Netflix

Prince Harry's wedding speech

A black-and-white photograph of Prince Harry raising a toast during his wedding speech was included in the show. His new wife Meghan could be seen in the background of the shot, looking emotional as her husband spoke to their guests.

The bride was pictured kissing her father-in-law King Charles© Netflix

Meghan kissing father-in-law Charles

Then Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day, as her dad wasn't by her side, and in a previously unseen moment Prince Harry's father tenderly kissed the bride on the cheek.

Harry and Meghan cutting wedding cake with ceremonial sword© Netflix

Cutting the wedding cake

The moment Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan cut their wedding cake with a ceremonial sword was caught on camera. The pair smiled as they marked this special moment during their big day.

Meghan Marke and Prince Harry dance at their wedding

First dance

Meghan changed into a stunning halter-neck gown by Stella McCartney for the evening reception, while Harry swapped his military uniform for a tuxedo. The pair enjoyed an energetic and fun first dance to Land of 1000 Dances by Wilson Pickett.

Harry and Meghan watched fireworks at their wedding reception© Netflix

Firework finale

One romantic photo showed the back of the Sussexes as they gazed up at the night sky filled with fireworks over the lake at Frogmore House during their private evening reception. The picture captures the beauty of the magical moment perfectly.

