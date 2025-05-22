Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Margaret's son David Armstrong-Jones goes public with private girlfriend
david armstrong-jones in white suit © Getty Images

David is the 2nd Earl of Snowdon

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
11 minutes ago
Princess Margaret's son David Armstrong-Jones enjoyed a rare date night with his partner, Isabelle de La Bruyère, at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

The pair attended on the opening day of the horticultural extravaganza, alongside a slew of celebrities and royals, including King Charles and Queen Camilla.

David and Isabelle have reportedly been "going strong" since last summer, according to MailOnline.

For the glamorous outing, Isabelle looked ultra-chic in a pleated putty-hued skirt and a matching blouse. She accessorised with a block colour scarf, gleaming gold bangles, spiralling hoop earrings and a buttery soft leather bag in toffee.

Isabelle Chopin De La Bruyere wears a pastel geometric shawl and flowing skirt stands with David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon wearing a navy suit at Chelsea Flower Show 2025.© Getty Images
Isabelle and David attended the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday

As for hair and makeup, Isabelle wore her natural curls down loose and highlighted her features with a touch of rosy makeup.

David, meanwhile, looked suave in a navy suit and a matching navy roll neck top. Princess Margaret's eldest son shares a close bond with his cousin, King Charles. He is the Vice President of the King's Foundation and has attended numerous key royal outings including Trooping the Colour and the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

couple at summer party © Getty Images
The pair at the Serpentine Summer Party in June last year

Who is Isabelle de La Bruyère?

Isabelle cut her teeth at auction house Christie's, before going on to work as client advisory and international senior director for the chairman's office across the Middle East. She was named CEO of Opera Art Gallery in 2024 and is based in London.

couple at london event © Getty Images
David and Isabelle in the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair in February

While Isabelle tends to keep her private life under wraps, she has previously spoken about her son. During an interview with artnet, she said that her "son's smile" and "one ring" held "particular sentimental value".

Who is David Armstrong-Jones?

Aside from his charity work, David is also the founder of furniture company, David Linley Furniture Ltd, known as LINLEY.

His creative streak is something he's inherited from his father, Antony Armstrong-Jones, who worked as a high society photographer, as well as the Queen Mother. During an interview with Vanity Fair, David explained how he once made a box for his late grandmother who sweetly put it on display when friends came to visit.

Princess Margaret standing with Lady Sarah Chatto and David Armstrong-Jones© Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The late Princess Margaret with her children Lady Sarah and David Armstrong-Jones

"So I thought I'd give it to my grandmother, because she always encouraged my sister and me," he said. "And she said, 'Oh, it's lovely, darling. Did you make that?' I said, 'Yes I did.'"

He continued: "It came around as the cigar box after lunch and it had Turkish cigarettes on one side and cigars on the other. I just thought it was such a lovely thing she did. She was actually not offering people cigars. She was showing my work in a very subtle way."

David shares two children with his ex-wife, Serena Stanhope – a son called Charles and a daughter called Margarita. The former couple wed in 1993, but later announced their divorce in 2020 after 26 years of marriage.

