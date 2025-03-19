The sweet link between Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena and this royal

Princess Beatrice is wrapped up in a baby bubble following the arrival of her second child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The couple welcomed their daughter Athena, on 22 January, sharing news of their little one's arrival via an official statement from Buckingham Palace.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wed in 2020

It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday January 22 at 12.57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds 5 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

Shortly after welcoming their bundle of joy, Edoardo also shared a heartwarming message, writing: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her."

The property developer finished by adding: "Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's love story

The name Athena is of Ancient Greek origin and was given to the goddess of wisdom, war and handicrafts. It's an unusual moniker that has also been used by Lady Kitty Spencer who shares one daughter, Athena, with her husband Michael Lewis.

Edoardo and Beatrice, who tied the knot in 2020, chose two charming middle names for their little girl. They chose Elizabeth as one of their daughter's names in a tribute to Beatrice's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Rose which is a traditional choice.

© Getty Images Princess Margaret's middle name is Rose

While the royal couple haven't spoken about the tot's name, the addition of Rose may be a touching nod to Princess Margaret who shared the same middle name.

The late Queen's sister's full name was Margaret Rose Windsor, countess of Snowdon. Margaret was originally intended to be called Ann, but it's been reported that her father, King George V, disapproved of the moniker.

© Getty Images Princess Margaret in 1951

The Duchess of York allegedly said in a letter: "I am very anxious to call her Ann Margaret, as I think Ann of York sounds pretty, and Elizabeth and Ann go so well together."

Beatrice and Edoardo's life in the countryside

© Getty Images The couple are raising their family in the Cotswolds

The couple are also proud parents to a daughter called Sienna who they welcomed on 18 September 2021, while Edoardo also shares Wolfie with his ex, Dara Huang.

They own a sprawling farmhouse in the Cotswolds which is thought to be worth an estimated £3.5 million. The rural haven is proving to be a popular choice among A-listers, and is also home to the likes of the Beckhams, Kate Moss, Zara Tindall and Simon Cowell.