Meet Princess Margaret's children Lady Sarah Chatto and David Armstrong-Jones

Despite initially hoping to pursue a romance with Peter Townsend, Princess Margaret's hopes were dashed due to his status as a divorcee. However, the late Queen's younger sister soon found love with photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.

The couple enjoyed a private romance, which began in 1958, with the pair confirming their engagement on 26 February 1960, and walking down the aisle less than three months later on 6 May 1960.

© Tim Graham Margaret and Antony welcomed two children

During their marriage, the couple welcomed two children, son David Armstrong-Jones and daughter Lady Sarah Chatto. Both of them were born through Caesarean section, with Margaret requesting the method.

The couple first welcomed David on 3 November 1961, with the bundle of joy being born in Clarence House, which would become the base for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

© Tim Graham Lady Sarah and David lost their mum in 2002

Happiness came again for the couple with the arrival of their daughter, Sarah, on 1 May 1964, just five days before the pair celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Like her brother, Sarah was not born in a hospital, but was instead delivered in Kensington Palace.

Unlike their cousins, David and Sarah have largely grown up outside of the public eye, so what do you know of Margaret's children? Read on to find out all you need to know…

David Armstrong-Jones

Born on 3 November 1961, David is the eldest child of Margaret and Antony. A statement at the time read: "Her Royal Highness, The Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, was safely delivered of a son at 10:45 a.m. today. Both mother and baby are well."

When David was born, he was fifth in line to the throne, however, he has since fallen to 25th; although he is the highest person on the list who is not descended from the late Queen.

© Hulton Archive David was born in 1961

David's initial education took place in Buckingham Palace's schoolroom alongside Prince Andrew, but the youngster soon went to study at a variety of insinuations. Among the schools that count David as an alumni are Collingham College, which was then known as Gibbs Pre-Preparatory School, Ashdown House School, Milbrook House School, Bedales School and Parnham House.

The royal soon picked up a love for craftmanship and upon leaving school, he founded his own furniture company, David Linley Furniture Ltd, which is now known simply as LINLEY.

© Nick Harvey David is a keen craftsman

David hails both his father and his grandmother, the Queen Mother, as his biggest supporters for entering the designing world. Speaking to Vanity Fair, he explained how he once made a box for his late grandmother and she put it on display when friends came over.

After saying his teacher praised the box, David shared: "So I thought I'd give it to my grandmother, because she always encouraged my sister and me. And she said, 'Oh, it's lovely, darling. Did you make that?' I said, 'Yes I did.'"

© Terry Fincher David got a sister when he was two-years-old

He continued: "It came around as the cigar box after lunch and it had Turkish cigarettes on one side and cigars on the other. I just thought it was such a lovely thing she did. She was actually not offering people cigars. She was showing my work in a very subtle way."

On 8 October 1993, David wed Serena Stanhope and the couple have since welcomed two children: Charles Amstrong-Jones, 24, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, 21. However, in February 2020, it was confirmed that the pair were separating. A statement at the time read: "The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced. They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."

© Sylvain Gaboury David was married to Serena for 27 years

Upon his father's death in 2017, David became the Earl of Snowdon.

The 62-year-old is still close with his royal cousins and attended a vigil for the late Queen following her death and was involved in her funeral procession.

Lady Sarah Chatto

Lady Sarah was born on 1 May 1964 and from an early age was encouraged towards the arts. She studied at Bedales School, the Camberwell School of Art, the Royal Academy Schools and Middlesex Polytechnic, today known as Middlesex University, always with an emphasis on art.

After leaving school, Sarah began a painter and the royal has scooped Winsor & Newton Prize in 1988 and the Creswick Landscape Prize in 1990. It's not just painting that interests Lady Sarah, as she is also the president of the Royal Ballet.

© Fox Photos Lady Sarah was born in 1964

During a trip to India with her father, Lady Sarah met Daniel Chatto, and the couple wed on 4 July 1994. They are parents to two sons, Sam, 27, and Arthur, 25. Much like his mother, Sam has entered into the artistic world as a potter, while Arthur worked as a personal trainer before joining the military.

Sarah enjoys close bonds with the royal family and is the godmother to both Prince Harry and Lady Louise Windsor, and she had a very close bond with her aunt, the late Queen.

© Karwai Tang Lady Sarah and her family attended the late Queen's funeral

Following the late monarch's death on 8 September 2022, HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash explained: "Sarah and Her Majesty the Queen had a very close and unique relationship. She will no doubt be grieving and processing this in private and we can expect to see her with the rest of the royal family in the coming days."

© Tim Graham Lady Sarah had a close bond with her late aunt

The Queen was said to "adore" Sarah, and only allowed her niece to accompany her to her favourite hideaway, Craigowan Lodge, in Aberdeenshire. The pair were particularly close since the death of Princess Margaret, with whom the Queen shared an incredibly strong bond.

