Real reason behind delay in Prince and Princess of Wales' royal warrants revealed - exclusive

Last weekend, news emerged regarding the delay in the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal warrants, reportedly postponed by King Charles.

In this week’s episode of A Right Royal podcast, titled Chelsea Roses and Revelation, hosts Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths, and HELLO! royal editor Emily Nash sat down with royal author Robert Jobson to discuss the royal endorsements and uncover the real reason behind the delay. Many had expected an announcement earlier this year.

Robert explains that the King and Queen are still managing their own royal warrants, which has "taken some time."

"There's been a delay. There's always a bit of a delay," he explains.

"Remember that we haven't seen a transition in the Crown for some time, so we've had to deal with the King and the Queen first. That's taken some time because they have to go through all sorts of stringent tests and I think that it will happen in due course, but it's just that we're going through the King and Queen first, and you don't just get awarded a royal warrant, it's a lot involved."

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla are busy deciding on who gets or not a royal warrant

Since ascending the throne in 2022, King Charles has been gradually issuing royal warrants. Last year, several companies lost this honour, including iconic British chocolatier Cadbury, which had held a Royal Warrant since 1854.

Consumer goods giant Unilever, known for brands such as Dove and Lipton, also lost its warrant, as did three major French champagne producers: Lanson, Krug, and Mumm. Lanson had held its warrant since 1900.

Queen Camilla has been able to grant several royal warrants to her long-standing service providers, including Jo Hansford, her hairdresser for over 30 years; facialist Deborah Mitchell; and Anna Valentine, who designed her wedding dress.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla awarded Anna Valentine, who designed her coronation gown, with a royal warrant

Kate will be the first Princess of Wales to grant Royal Warrants since Queen Mary over 115 years ago. Speaking about this honour, Emily Nash explains: "There hasn't been a Princess of Wales who's been able to issue warrants for about a century, really. So it will be quite a change just from that respect anyway as and when it happens."

Of how Kate and William feel about the delay, both Robert and Emily agree that it's currently "not their priority".

Elsewhere in this week’s podcast, the hosts and Robert also discuss the Duchess of Edinburgh and her relatively low public profile, as well as why Zara Tindall is unlikely to join King Charles’ official ‘payroll’, despite attending a recent Buckingham Palace garden party alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.