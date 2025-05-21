Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The moment that royal fans won't see on King Charles' Canada trip
Charles and Camilla standing in front of Canadian flag

The King and Queen will travel to Ottawa

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The King and Queen will make a historic two-day visit to Canada next week as Charles becomes the second monarch to attend the nation's state opening of Parliament.

His Majesty, 76, is making his first visit to the country as its King and head of state, and will be travelling with his wife less than a month after former Bank of England governor Mark Carney was elected as Prime Minister.

Charles and Camilla will celebrate the country's cultural heritage and diversity at a community event as they begin their trip on Monday.

The centrepiece of the trip falls on the second day when the royal couple will attend the state opening of parliament.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to mark the 100th anniversary of Canada House at Canada House on May 20, 2025 in London, England.© Getty
The King and Queen marked the 100th anniversary of Canada House on Tuesday

The ceremony is similar to the UK parliament's opening ceremony but without the formality or royal regalia found in Britain – so Charles and Camilla will not wear crowns or robes.

Queen Elizabeth wearing diadem and coronation dress to open Canada Parliament in 1957© Getty
The late Queen wore her coronation dress to open the Canadian Parliament in 1957

The late Queen Elizabeth II was the first sovereign to deliver the speech at the state opening of the Canadian parliament in October 1957 – her first visit to the country as head of state.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said ahead of the visit: "The King and Queen are very much looking forward to the programme, mindful that it is a short visit but hopefully an impactful one."

UK state opening of parliament

The King formally opened a new session of Parliament 12 days after the UK General Election in July 2024 when Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, was appointed Prime Minister.

Charles and Camilla made their way from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster in a carriage procession, alongside a military parade.

The King and Queen in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach© Getty
The King and Queen in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach

Proceeding to the Robing Room after arriving at the Sovereign's Entrance, the King then put on the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State to lead the procession through the Royal Gallery to the chamber of the House of Lords.

The Imperial State Crown, which contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, five rubies and more than 270 pearls, weighs more than a kilogramme.

The King's Speech© Getty
The King delivering the speech wearing the Imperial State Crown and Robe of State

The Queen wore the George IV Diadem, which dates back to 1820 and contains 1,333 diamonds and 169 pearls.

The King delivered the speech from the throne in the House of Lords, which is written by the government and contains an outline of its policies and proposed legislation for the new parliamentary session.

WATCH: The King delivers speech at State Opening of Parliament

