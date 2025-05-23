Prince William will mirror King Charles’ reign – but he's 'keenly aware' of this key issue

Prince William is expected to take inspiration from his father’s reign when he eventually becomes monarch.

The 42-year-old Prince of Wales is widely understood to support the concept of a slimmed-down monarchy.

It’s an idea that King Charles, 76, has backed throughout his time as heir, believing a smaller royal team is better suited to modern Britain.

When speaking in South Africa last year, William made his approach to royal duty clear, saying he preferred to do royal with a "small r".

He added that he would focus on the heart of the issues and not just the ceremony.

A modern monarchy with fewer senior royals

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow, at the BAE Systems shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow

The idea of a reduced working royal family is partly about keeping costs down.

It’s also seen as a way to modernise the institution and avoid public backlash over taxpayer funding.

But according to The Daily Mail, William is now rethinking some aspects of that model.

Royal reporter Richard Eden wrote: "Although Prince William still believes in a ‘slimmed-down monarch’, he is increasingly aware of the hard work of his extended family."

A royal source added: "With a smaller family circle after Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020, that may change in time."

Who could be included?

© Getty Princess Eugenie’s 'influential' new role close to King Charles’ heart

The discussion reportedly centres on William’s cousins – Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall.

All three are not senior working royals, meaning they do not receive public funds for their roles.

However, they regularly support the family in unofficial capacities and often attend public events.

This week, both Eugenie and Zara appeared alongside William at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Their presence was seen by many royal watchers as a subtle signal of their continuing value to the monarchy.

Balancing tradition and reality

© Getty Prince William at this year's FA Cup final

William has not commented publicly on whether he would invite his cousins to take on more formal royal roles.

But the current setup has presented logistical challenges, especially during major events and busy seasons in the royal calendar.

With Harry and Meghan in the US and Prince Andrew out of public life, the pool of available senior royals has shrunk.

William and Princess Kate, 43, remain central to the royal family, but their responsibilities are significant.

Kate is currently recovering from cancer treatment and has paused public engagements.

That situation may have highlighted the need for reliable support from extended family members.

A different kind of contribution

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace William and Kate looked chic for their engagement with HMS Glasgow

Beatrice and Eugenie both hold jobs outside of the Royal Family and live relatively private lives.

Zara, who is not a titled royal, is also not officially a working royal but regularly appears at public events and charity functions.

None of them have asked for taxpayer support, which may appeal to William’s preference for a leaner monarchy.

But if he chooses to formally acknowledge their contributions in the future, it may come with new public expectations.

Navigating the future

© Getty Prince William will be the future King

As someone who follows the royals closely, this is a natural point of reflection for William.

The idea of a streamlined monarchy works in principle – fewer people, less cost, more clarity.

But in practice, the remaining working royals face increasing demands, especially in times of personal or national crisis.

King Charles’ illness, Kate’s health, and the ongoing absence of Harry and Meghan all affect the day-to-day workload.

© Getty King Charles wore a zebra-print tie for his latest royal outing

William may be seeing the value in flexibility.

By acknowledging the work of Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara – even informally – he can show appreciation without immediately shifting the structure.

The monarchy continues to evolve.

William is clearly committed to reform, but he also understands the importance of continuity and loyalty.

As he prepares for his future role, his decision on how to include his cousins could shape the next generation of royal service.

For now, public gestures – like inviting them to high-profile events – speak volumes.