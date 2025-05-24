Princess Madeleine's rarely-seen daughter, 7, confirmed for major family outing

The rarely seen daughter of Princess Madeleine, seven-year-old Princess Adrienne, has been confirmed for a major royal family outing next month.

The granddaughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf will appear alongside her mother and father, Christopher O'Neill, for one of her first significant assignments as part of the Swedish royal family.

On June 18, Princess Adrienne, who also bears the title of the Duchess of Blekinge, will pay her first visit to the province of Blekinge, to inaugurate her christening gift, according to a press release from the royal household.

Upon her christening, on 8 June 2018, the then-newborn princess was given a historically inspired playroom with a World Heritage theme at the Grevagården in Karlskrona, which is in front of the Blekinge Museum's main building.

Christoffer Sandahl, the director at Blekinge Museum, said: "This gift will delight all children. Knowledge of history gives us meaning and context. Through play and experiences, we can increase our understanding – not least among children and young people.

"The gift tells the story of creativity and the desire to create, both past and present," the museum director added.

© Shutterstock Princess Adrienne will embark on one of her first major royal assignments next month

Princess Adrienne is the first royal to hold the title of 'Duchess of Blekinge' since the introduction of the current system of duchies to Sweden back in the 18th century, hence why she was given the gift of a room in that county.

During her visit, the young princess will also pay a visit to the Blekinge Museum, where the public will have the opportunity to welcome her, as well as outside the Karlskrona residence, where the county governor lives.

© Getty Images Princess Adrienne was given the playroom as a gift for her christening back in 2018

Ulrica Messing, the county governor of Blekinge, said: "We are very happy to welcome the first Duchess of Blekinge. I hope that the day will be a nice memory filled with fun experiences that arouse curiosity to discover more of our beautiful county."

Princess Adrienne's day will conclude with a lunch at the Karlskrona residence and a visit to the artist Susanne Demåne in Edestad, in the Ronneby municipality, according to the press release.

© Magnus Lejhall/TT/Shutterstock Princess Madeleine moved back to Stockholm last year

Princess Madeleine, her husband, Christopher lived in the United States for six years, before moving back to Stockholm from sunny Florida last year. The couple reportedly sold their seven-bedroom Florida mansion for nearly $7 million before the move.

The pair have relocated many times since their marriage in 2013, having previously lived in both New York and London before their time in Florida.