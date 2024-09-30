Princess Madeleine delights with rare picture of daughter Princess Adrienne after big move

Princess Madeleine of Sweden thrilled fans on Monday when she shared a rare photo of her daughter, Princess Adrienne, bonding with their pet dog after their big family move.

Taking to Instagram, the Swedish royal, 42, uploaded a snapshot of her little girl beaming for the camera with her beloved canine companion, Teddy.

While Princess Madeleine and her husband, Christopher O'Neill, had previously lived in sunny Florida for the past six years, they recently upped sticks and moved back to the Swedish capital.

Embracing the chilly weather, Adrienne could be seen wearing a lilac puffer jacket which she teamed with a pearl-encrusted headband. The duo were snapped outside, with golden leaves peeping through in the background.

Captioning her update, Madeleine wrote: "Adrienne & Teddy are experiencing a crisp and cold autumn for the first time!"

Royal fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "She's growing so fast! I love that she's getting to experience Sweden and your homeland," while a second noted: "So cute," and a third added: "What a lovely friendship!"

The princess and her family had originally planned to move back to Sweden last summer but their relocation was delayed to give the family more time to prepare.

According to reports, Madeleine and financier husband Christopher sold their seven-bedroom Florida mansion for nearly $7 million ahead of their relocation.

The couple have moved several times since tying the knot in 2013, previously residing in New York and London as well as Florida.

Their eldest child Princess Leonore was born at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York on 20 February 2014, while their younger children, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, were both born in Stockholm.

Major family change

In 2019, it was announced that the king had rescinded the royal status of Madeleine's three children, as well as her brother Prince Carl Philip's sons, in an effort to more strictly associate Swedish royalty with the office of the head of state.

The six grandchildren are no longer styled His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) but they have retained their princely titles.

Madeleine commented on her father's decision, saying: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."