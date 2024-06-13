Princess Madeleine and her children arrive in Stockholm for their move back to Sweden

Princess Madeleine and her family have officially arrived in Stockholm as they move back to Sweden.

The daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia was pictured stepping off the plane with her three children in photographs published by Swedish Women's Magazine, Svensk Dam.

For the long-haul journey from the US to Sweden, Madeleine, 43, wore an oversized button-up cardigan over a white blouse, with black trousers and Nike trainers.

She wore her honey blonde locks loose around her shoulders and sported glasses, as she carried the family's beloved pup, Oreo, in a dog carrier.

In a video shared by the Swedish publication, Madeleine's son, Prince Nicolas, eight, clad in a navy Nike sweatshirt and a baseball cap, was the first to emerge through the arrivals gate as the royals were picked up by a waiting car.

The youngster was followed by his elder sister, Princess Leonore, ten, who donned a white T-shirt with light pink trousers and wore her hair in a braid.

Madeleine walked alongside her youngest child, Princess Adrienne, six, who was dressed in a pastel tie-dye sweatshirt and wearing an headband.

The pair were followed by what appeared to be two royal aides assisting with their luggage.

But Madeleine's husband, Christopher O'Neill, did not join his wife and children on the economy flight.

According to Expressen, the Swedish royal court's Director of Information and Press Department, Margareta Thorgren, told the newspaper that the family "will come in stages" given that it's such a big move for the family relocating from Florida to Stockholm.

The princess had originally planned to move back last summer but the move was delayed to give the family more time to prepare for the relocation.

According to reports, Madeleine and financier Christopher sold their seven-bedroom Florida mansion for nearly $7 million.

© Getty Madeleine is the youngest of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's three children

The couple have moved several times since marrying in 2013, previously residing in New York and London as well as Florida. Princess Leonore was born at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York on 20 February 2014, while her younger siblings, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, were born in Stockholm.

While Madeleine undertakes public duties on behalf of her father, King Carl XVI and is patron of children's charity, Min Stora Dag, her three children will be able to carve out their own careers in future.

In 2019, it was announced that the king had rescinded the royal status of Madeleine's three children, as well as her brother Prince Carl Philip's sons, in an effort to more strictly associate Swedish royalty to the office of the head of state.

The six grandchildren are no longer styled His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) but they have retained their princely titles.

Madeleine commented on her father's decision, saying: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."

