Princess Madeleine shares beautiful photo of Princess Adrienne for special reason

Princess Madeleine of Sweden will be celebrating alongside the rest of the Swedish royal family as her youngest daughter, Princess Adrienne, turned six on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, the royal mum-of-three shared a beautiful photo of her young girl enjoying a sunny day on the beach. In the snap, Adrienne looked very sweet in a white top and floral skirt alongside the most adorable hairband that resembled a sparkling royal tiara.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: All you need to know about the Swedish royals

Madeleine had a sweet message for her youngest daughter, as she commented: "Happy birthday to our sweet baby girl who is now turning 6! You are kind and loving and always ready to give your parents a helping hand! We love you."

Alongside Adrienne, Madeleine is also a mum to Princess Leonore, ten, and Prince Nicolas, nine, and last month the royal marked Leonore's birthday.

© Instagram Adrienne turned six on Saturday

For her birthday photo, Leonore posed in a white top with floral embroidery and smiled at the camera after she had climbed a tree. "Happy Birthday to our funny and adventurous girl! Never stop climbing all the trees that you love and dreaming about what fun things lay ahead! We love you!!" Madeleine wrote in the caption.

The family currently live out in Florida in the United States, but plan to move back to their home country later in the year. Their relocation was originally due to happen last summer but it was delayed as there hadn't been enough time for the family with all that a move entails, a spokesperson at the Swedish royal palace told newspaper Expressen.

© Instagram / @princess_madeleine_of_sweden Leonore turned ten last month

Leonore and Adrienne aren't the only Swedish royals to mark a birthday recently, as Prince Oscar, who is the son of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, turned eight earlier in the week.

Victoria opted to share two charming snapshots of her youngest child building what appeared to be a snow tunnel. Wrapping up against the cold, Oscar could be seen wearing waterproof trousers and a jacket, in addition to a fluffy blue beanie.

© Instagram Oscar marked his eighth birthday earlier in the week

Prince Oscar is the youngest child of Victoria and Daniel, with the royals welcoming Princess Estelle in 2012. Victoria is currently the heir to the Swedish throne, with Estelle due to be her successor following the changing of succession laws which previously benefitted male heirs.

SEE: Crown Princess Victoria dazzles in unexpected Zara suit in the brightest hue

PHOTOS: Crown Princess Victoria melts hearts with rare glimpse of children preparing for Christmas at royal castle