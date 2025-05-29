Belgium's Princess Elisabeth pictured amid Harvard uncertainty

Princess Elisabeth made her first public appearance amid the uncertainty around her place at Harvard University.

The Belgian royal, 23, accompanied her mother, Queen Mathilde, 52, to the final of the 21st Queen Elisabeth Piano Competition in Brussels on Tuesday.

Mathilde looked elegant in a rose-pink caped Elie Saab jumpsuit, while Elisabeth opted for a black fitted dress with silver star embellishments by Rebecca Vallance.

The Princess has just completed her first year of her two-year master's degree in public policy at the prestigious university in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

© Getty Elisabeth enjoyed a glamorous engagement with her mother

But her ability to continue at Harvard may be possibly jeopardised under the Trump administration ban on foreign students.

The President has revoked the school's ability to enrol foreign students attending the school on Visa, with Harvard pushing back with a lawsuit, meaning that the rule was blocked temporarily.

The case is set to go before a federal judge in Boston, who will decide whether to continue the Trump administration's policy.

© Getty Elisabeth has returned home from the US after finishing the first year of her master's degree

The palace's communications head, Xavier Baert, said last week: "We are looking into the situation, to see what kind of impact this decision might have on the princess, or not. It's too early to say right now."

"And we'll have to see what happens next [school] year," he said.

Elisabeth's education

The Princess began her education at St John Berchmans College in Marollen, Brussels, graduating in 2018.

She moved to the UK to study for her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales.

© Getty UWC Atlantic College is set in St Donat's Castle

After a year of military training, she gained a place at Lincoln College at Oxford University in 2021, where she achieved a 2:1 degree in history and politics.

Elisabeth threw herself into university life, including rowing for Lincoln College Boat Club.

© Getty Princess Elisabeth with her diploma from Oxford University

Shortly before her graduation from Oxford University in 2024, her place at Harvard was confirmed by the Belgian royal court.

