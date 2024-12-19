Princess Elisabeth makes glamorous appearance as she returns home from Harvard for Christmas

Princess Elisabeth wowed in the colour of the season as she was reunited with her family in Belgium.

The future queen, 23, joined her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and her younger sister, Princess Eleonore, 16, at the annual Christmas concert at the Royal Palace in Brussels.

Elisabeth wore an elegant burgundy velvet dress with a boat neckline and open back detail, accessorising with a pair of gold and ruby earrings.

WATCH: Princess Elisabeth wows at Christmas concert with Belgian royals

She styled her blonde tresses in a half-updo, finishing her look with shimmery gold eyeshadow, kohl eyeliner and a rosy lip.

Elisabeth has returned to Belgium following her first term at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she is studying for a two-year Master's degree in Public Policy.

© Shutterstock The royal sisters arrived arm-in-arm

She graduated from Oxford University in the UK with a 2:1 in History and Politics, back in July.

Meanwhile, Princess Eleonore opted for a silver bias cut gown by Lauren Ralph Lauren and a pair of nude pumps, while Queen Mathilde, 51, wowed in a red high-necked A-line dress by Natan Couture and matching heels.

© Getty The Belgian royals posed for pictures in front of the Christmas trees

King Philippe, 64, looked smart in a charcoal-grey double-breasted suit with a blue patterned tie as the Belgian royals enjoyed the performances alongside 500 guests.

The family posed for a series of festive snaps in front of the beautifully decorated Christmas trees and a nativity scene inside the palace, before taking their seats.

© Getty The Belgian royals enjoyed the annual concert

The king and queen's sons, Prince Gabriel, 21, and Prince Emmanuel, 19, were absent from the concert, but were included in the family's very glamorous Christmas card released last weekend.

The Belgian royals posed for the formal snap inside the palace with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde seated in front of their four children.

© Royal Palace, Belgium / Vlad VDK The Belgian royal family's Christmas card

Mathilde looked beautiful in a royal blue off-the-shoulder Natan dress, while Elisabeth once again opted for a burgundy wrap dress and Eleonore matched her mother in a sparkly blue number.

Gabriel and Emmanuel coordinated with their father in navy suits and printed ties.

