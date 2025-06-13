Trooping the Colour 2025: everything to know from when it starts, how to watch and more

Trooping the Colour is a hugely important annual event that every royal family member has marked in their calendar, as it celebrates the official birthday of King Charles.

Senior royals are expected to gather for the event in central London, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The incredible event will feature a military ceremony, a RAF flypast and a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance from the royals. Here's everything you need to know about this year's event…

When does it start?

The historical event, which dates back to the 17th century, will be held in London on Saturday 14 June, with the procession route from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade. The event will kick off at 10:30am until 1:10pm, and if you can't be there in person, it will air on BBC One.

The outline of the day includes a procession down the Mall, including the royal family and the Household Cavalry, followed by a 41-gun salute to mark the King's official birthday.

© Getty Images The King giving the salute on Horse Guards Parade last year

The King will then inspect the troops before a performance from the Household Division, followed by the flypast and royal balcony appearance.

Who is presenting on BBC One?

Claire Balding will be presenting the live coverage, which will see the Coldstream Guards troop their Colour on Horse Guards Parade.

Who is taking part?

© Getty The royals on the balcony last year

The King and Queen will be in attendance at the ceremony, alongside senior members of the royal family, likely to include the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Princess Royal.

Who will ride on horseback?

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh are expected to ride on horseback in the procession, alongside the Princess Royal – one year on from her horse-related accident.

© Getty Images William, Edward and Anne on horseback

But for a second year in a row, the King will travel down the Mall in a carriage with the Queen amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

What will the royals wear?

While the male adult members of their family typically wear military uniforms, Princess Anne usually sports the Full Mounted Ceremonial uniform of the Blues and Royals.

© Getty Kate wore a white and navy Jenny Packham dress

Camilla, Kate and Sophie typically wear smart day dresses or coat dresses with hats, while George, Charlotte and Louis, usually coordinate with their outfits.

Over the years, the Princess of Wales has chosen mostly a pastel palette with her ensembles, by some of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham and Erdem.

Why does the King have two birthdays?

Charles has the day he was born on – 14 November – and his official birthday, Trooping the Colour, which falls on the second Saturday in June.

Official celebrations to mark the sovereign's birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer.

© Getty The event ends with a flypast from the Red Arrows

King Edward VII was born on 9 November, but his official birthday was marked throughout his reign in May or June when there was a greater likelihood of good weather for the birthday parade.

