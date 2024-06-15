Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's most emotional looks at Trooping the Colour 2024 - all the photos
Princess Kate's most emotional looks at Trooping the Colour as she makes return to the spotlight

The Princess of Wales joined her family in celebrating King Charles' official birthday

Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales looked visibly emotional as she made her much-anticipated return to the spotlight on Saturday, joining the royal family at Trooping the Colour

Kate only confirmed she would be attending King Charles' official birthday parade on the eve of the event, via a personal message sent out by Kensington Palace. This was also accompanied by a beautiful image of Kate posing under a tree in the grounds of the Windsor estate. 

Making her first official appearance in six months since Christmas Day, Kate, 42, was met with applause and cheers as she departed Buckingham Palace riding in a carriage with her three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

Take a look at the best photos from Kate's most emotional Trooping yet...

13
Prince Louis in car© Getty

Shortly after 10am, the Wales family were seen arriving at Buckingham Palace in one car, with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte seated backwards, facing their parents William and Kate, and older brother Prince George.

23
Kate Middleton close up© James Whatling

Kate went for an understated yet elegant look, wearing white and accessorizing with pearl earrings and a brooch.

33
Kate Middleton during Trooping the Colour© Getty

Kate rode in the final carriage of the procession with her children George, Charlotte, and Louis, and gave a broad smile as they exited Buckingham Palace and rode onto The Mall. 

Kate's possible appearance at Trooping the Colour

On the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, ITV News' Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson highlighted that whilst the palace had confirmed Kate would miss the Colonel's review, they hadn't said anything about a possible outing for Trooping, which, she says, "left this question mark over whether she might be there".

You can listen to the full episode below.

Does this mean Kate is returning to work?

Kensington Palace had always said that the Princess would decide her schedule and public appearances on a case-by-case basis, depending on how she is feeling nearer the time.

Her appearance at Trooping the Colour should not be interpreted as a return to work or her resuming a full schedule of public engagements.

She is not expected to attend the Order of the Garter service or Royal Ascot next week.

In her statement, the Princess did say she was hoping to "join a few public engagements over the summer".

Kate's statement in full

Kensington Palace gave a rare update on the Princess' health and movements on Friday evening, the day before Trooping. 

The palace released a photo and written statement from the Princess, confirming her attendance but also admitting she has "good" and "bad" days in her recovery. 

Kate Middleton standing next to tree© Matt Porteous
Princess Kate released this new image ahead of her appearance at Trooping

Kate's emotional statement in full read: "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

"I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet. 

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. 

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

What is Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour is the official celebration of the monarch's birthday. 

Despite King Charles being born in November, his special day is once again celebrated in June, when it is typically warmer, with a military parade where he inspects troops and takes part in a procession in central London. Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians come together in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

The ceremony dates back to the early eighteenth century or earlier, when the colours (flags) of the battalion were carried (or 'trooped') down the ranks so that they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers.

The procession starts at Buckingham Palace and travels down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall. King Charles, as he did this year, inspects the soldiers and gives a salute, before leading the troops in a parade back to Buckingham Palace.

The event ends with the royal family watching the Royal Air Force flypast from the palace balcony.

