Princess Anne set for major milestone - nearly 1 year after horse riding incident

Princess Anne is preparing for a significant milestone this weekend, as she is expected to ride horseback during this year's Trooping the Colour parade, marking her first public equestrian appearance since a horse riding incident last June.

The royal, who will celebrate her 75th birthday later this summer, plans to ride as Gold Stick, the Colonel of the Blues and Royals.

While she is usually joined by her brother, King Charles, on horseback for the annual King's Birthday Parade, it's understood she will still be taking part in the equestrian element of the event.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Anne is set to appear at Trooping this weekend

This marks nearly a year since she was taken to the hospital with head injuries consistent with being struck by a horse.

Speaking after the incident last year, Anne – known for her resilient nature and who returned to public duties just three weeks later sporting a black eye – candidly admitted she could not "remember a single thing" about what happened.

© Getty Images Princess Anne travelled on horseback down The Mall last year

The late Queen's daughter was hospitalised for five days after suffering a mild concussion and minor head injuries from a horse-related accident on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

But within a number of weeks, Anne was back to her public duties and showed her support for Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Princess Anne's love of horses

The King's sister became the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics, participating in the 1976 Games in Montreal as a three-day eventer.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne suffered a horse related incident last year

Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, has also followed in her mother's sporty footsteps, and won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing squad at the London 2012 Olympics.

The Princess also supports a number of equine organisations, including Riders for Health, The Horse Trust and World Horse Welfare.

Hardest-working royal

Princess Anne has been named the hardest-working royal for many years in a row.

The 74-year-old is a key member of King Charles' slimmed-down working monarchy and has played an important role as she stepped up in support of Charles amid his cancer diagnosis.

The Princess is also known for her no-nonsense approach and her commitment to royal duty. She carried out her first public engagement in 1969 aged 18 when she opened an educational and training centre in Shropshire and a year later began her longest association with a charity, becoming president of Save the Children and later patron.