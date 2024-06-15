Princess Kate makes first public appearance this year at Trooping the Colour - live updates

The royal family are celebrating the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, with the Princess of Wales making her first public appearance this year.

Kate, 42, who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February, rode in a carriage alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for the traditional procession.

Later, she is expected to gather with the King, the Prince of Wales and other royals on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for the fly-past.

As the Princess shared a personal update about her progress in a letter released on Friday, she wrote: "I'm looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

The King and Queen are leading members of the royal family as they take part in the procession down to Horse Guards Parade from Buckingham Palace, with the King's Colour being trooped by Number 9 Company, Irish Guards, during the ceremony.

In a change from last year, Charles, 75, travelled in a carriage with his wife, Camilla, 76, instead of riding horseback amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

The Princess Royal, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales rode down The Mall on horseback and dressed in military uniform.

The impressive display of pageantry saw over 1,400 officers and soldiers form the parade, together with two hundred horses. Meanwhile, over four hundred musicians from ten bands and Corps of Drums marched and played in unison.

After the ceremony, Charles will lead the royals and the soldiers back to Buckingham Palace.

As the troops return to their barracks, the King and Queen with members of the royal family will gather on the palace balcony to watch the finale – a spectacular flypast from the Royal Air Force.

See all the best photographs and moments from the day...

1/ 13 © Getty Early start Fans began gathering down The Mall in the early hours of the morning to take their places for the procession.

2/ 13 © Getty Royal watchers Many fans carried flags and dressed up in red, white and blue outfits.

3/ 13 © Getty Preparations Royal household staff were pictured preparing the famous Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast.

4/ 13 © Getty Balcony Staff prepared the balcony with the iconic red and gold drapes. The royal family will gather together to watch the military spectacle after the procession.

5/ 13 © Getty The Wales family arrive The Prince and Princess of Wales were pictured arriving at Buckingham Palace by car with their children.

6/ 13 © Getty First sighting of Kate Kate wore a white dress with black bow detailing by one of her go-to British designers, Jenny Packham, and a wide-brim saucer-style hat by Philip Treacy.

7/ 13 © James Whatling The Princess wore pearl earrings with her ensemble and her Irish Guards Regimental Brooch. Kate is Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment and wrote a heartfelt apology letter as she was unable to take the salute at the Colonel's Review on 8 June ahead of Trooping the Colour.

8/ 13 © Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were pictured travelling in a car with daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who was last seen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May. Sophie looked lovely in a yellow ensemble while Edward donned military uniform. Lady Louise, 20, rewore her floral Suzannah London silk dress from King Charles' coronation.

9/ 13 © Shutterstock Prince Louis William and Kate's youngest child peeked at the crowds from the car. Louis, who turned six in April, always manages to steal the show at major royal events.

10/ 13 © Getty Lady Louise Windsor Lady Louise braved the rain to wave to the crowds as she shared a carriage with her mother and the Duke of Kent.

11/ 13 © Getty The King and Queen In a change from last year, the King travelled in the procession by carriage.

12/ 13 © Getty All smiles The Princess beamed and waved at the crowds as she shared a carriage with George, Charlotte and Louis, as they made their way down The Mall.

13/ 13 © Getty Riding horseback William, Edward and Anne rode down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade on horseback.