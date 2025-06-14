Prince Louis proudly looks on at dad William in personal photo

Prince Louis was so adorable during the Trooping the Colour parade this year, and shared an especially sweet moment with his father Prince William.

The seven-year-old rode in the carriage with his mother Princess Kate and his two siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but a behind-the-scenes photo revealed a truly heartwarming moment before the procession.

While the Prince of Wales was walking off, presumably to take his position for the parade, little Louis could be seen in the background, gazing proudly upon his father.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala A proud Prince Louis looks on at his father Prince William

Prince William stood statuesque and regal, as his youngest child stood watching him in complete awe.

The grandson of King Charles III appeared incredibly excited to be a part of the parade this year, beaming and waving at the crowds as he sat next to his brother in the carriage.

© PA Images via Getty Images Prince Louis was all smiles as he greeted the crowds during the parade

Prince Louis' famously expressive demeanour and enthusiasm once again captured the hearts of the public.

Trooping the Colour © Samir Hussein/WireImage What is it? Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. When is it held? In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June. Where is it held? Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again. Who attends? King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

Prince Louis' antics at Trooping the Colour

In the few years he has attended the parade, Prince Louis has always stolen the spotlight with his hilariously endearing reactions to the spectacle.

© AFP via Getty Images Prince Louis had a very sweet reaction to the planes in 2022

However, he fortunately has his someone to keep him in check – someone close to the family joked: "Don't worry, his sister will do that."

Though the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales live a relatively low-key life out of the spotlight, thanks to the enforced privacy of their parents, events such as Trooping the Colour give the public a better glimpse into their personalities.

© Getty All the British royals stood together on the balcony

After the procession, when the family stood together on the balcony, Prince Louis looked incredibly enthusiastic, ending up as the last of the royals to stop waving at the public.

What was different at Trooping the Colour this year?

There were a couple of changes at the parade this year, some of which broke royal tradition.

© Getty Prince Edward, Prince William and Princess Anne rode horseback at Trooping the Colour

For the second year in a row, King Charles rode in the carriage procession alongside Queen Camilla, instead of riding horseback, with the Princess of Wales and her three children riding together in an Ascot Landau.

Additionally, senior officers and those riding in the parade wore black armbands, at the specific request of the King, to pay tribute to those who died in the recent Air India crash.