Prince Louis proudly looks on at dad William in personal photo

Prince Louis was so adorable during the Trooping the Colour parade this year, and shared an especially sweet moment with his father Prince William.
The seven-year-old rode in the carriage with his mother Princess Kate and his two siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but a behind-the-scenes photo revealed a truly heartwarming moment before the procession.
While the Prince of Wales was walking off, presumably to take his position for the parade, little Louis could be seen in the background, gazing proudly upon his father.
Prince William stood statuesque and regal, as his youngest child stood watching him in complete awe.
The grandson of King Charles III appeared incredibly excited to be a part of the parade this year, beaming and waving at the crowds as he sat next to his brother in the carriage.
Prince Louis' famously expressive demeanour and enthusiasm once again captured the hearts of the public.
Prince Louis' antics at Trooping the Colour
In the few years he has attended the parade, Prince Louis has always stolen the spotlight with his hilariously endearing reactions to the spectacle.
However, he fortunately has his someone to keep him in check – someone close to the family joked: "Don't worry, his sister will do that."
Though the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales live a relatively low-key life out of the spotlight, thanks to the enforced privacy of their parents, events such as Trooping the Colour give the public a better glimpse into their personalities.
After the procession, when the family stood together on the balcony, Prince Louis looked incredibly enthusiastic, ending up as the last of the royals to stop waving at the public.
What was different at Trooping the Colour this year?
There were a couple of changes at the parade this year, some of which broke royal tradition.
For the second year in a row, King Charles rode in the carriage procession alongside Queen Camilla, instead of riding horseback, with the Princess of Wales and her three children riding together in an Ascot Landau.
Additionally, senior officers and those riding in the parade wore black armbands, at the specific request of the King, to pay tribute to those who died in the recent Air India crash.