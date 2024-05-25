Royal kids' most unexpected outfits: from Lady Louise Windsor to Prince Archie

As with royal adults, there are certain sartorial expectations that go along with being a royal child. From Prince William and his royal cousins' 90s childhood to the modern-day royal kids, it has long been expected that the royal children look as pristine as their fashionable parents when out in public.
But along the way, there have been some exceptions where even the sons, nieces, and grandchildren of King Charles have been allowed to let loose and dress unconventionally.
Join HELLO! as we take a look at the most unexpected royal kid fashion moments…
You may also like
1/8
Princess Eugenie
We like to think of Justin Bieber as the originator of the 2010s snapback cap and bomber combo but who knew that Princess Eugenie was rocking the ensemble as early as 1993 at The Royal Windsor Horse Show?
2/8
Prince Louis
Prince Louis is one of the most characterful royals on the roster. The 2022 Trooping the Colour balcony appearance was an opportunity for him to win the hearts of the masses and wear not a smart suit, but an outfit that had him looking like a tiny sailor.
3/8
Princess Beatrice
Sarah Ferguson has never been afraid to allow her daughters to dress as they please, exhibit A being Princess Beatrice's appearance at the 1991 Royal Windsor Horse Show where she wore a gingham ra-ra skirt, bright red tights, and a pair of enormous butterfly-shaped sunglasses.
4/8
Lady Louise
Lady Louise Windsor is one to wear exceedingly traditional looks. In 2006 however, she was seen with her father Prince Edward disembarking The Hebridean Princess at Stornoway on the Isle Of Lewis in a pretty standard floral dress but with a sunhat that was so big it nearly covered her entire face.
5/8
Zara Tindall
A far cry from her tapered dresses and fitted suits, in 1985 the then-Zara Phillips mucked in at the Royal Horse Show wearing a pair of tomboyish dungarees with muddy trainers.
6/8
Prince William
Prince William's smart suits are very much a thing of the present with the adorable policeman's uniform he donned in 1987 at five years old being a surprise to many looking back on the prince's childhood.
7/8
Prince Harry
Prince Harry waved goodbye to onlookers and, incidentally, to royal protocol in 1991 when he was seen donning a baseball cap and double denim with sporty kicks while in Canada.
8/8
Prince Archie
Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal duties in 2020 they have kept their family life a little more low-key than the public events and royal walkabouts we see the Wales children enjoying.
DISCOVER: Exclusive: Sarah, Duchess of York reveals surprise life lesson she taught daughters Beatrice and Eugenie
When Prince Harry was photographed in Canada with his son, Prince Archie was seen wearing not the standard shorts and knee-high socks to follow royal protocol for male children, but in a low-key anorak and little jeans.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.
Member benefits
- Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
- Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
- Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
- Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
- Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
- Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
- Invitations to in-person and virtual events
- A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
- Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits
By royal decree
You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!