Royal kids' most unexpected outfits: from Lady Louise Windsor to Prince Archie

As with royal adults, there are certain sartorial expectations that go along with being a royal child. From Prince William and his royal cousins' 90s childhood to the modern-day royal kids, it has long been expected that the royal children look as pristine as their fashionable parents when out in public.

But along the way, there have been some exceptions where even the sons, nieces, and grandchildren of King Charles have been allowed to let loose and dress unconventionally.

Join HELLO! as we take a look at the most unexpected royal kid fashion moments…

1/ 8 © Getty Princess Eugenie We like to think of Justin Bieber as the originator of the 2010s snapback cap and bomber combo but who knew that Princess Eugenie was rocking the ensemble as early as 1993 at The Royal Windsor Horse Show?



2/ 8 © Getty Prince Louis Prince Louis is one of the most characterful royals on the roster. The 2022 Trooping the Colour balcony appearance was an opportunity for him to win the hearts of the masses and wear not a smart suit, but an outfit that had him looking like a tiny sailor.



3/ 8 © Getty Princess Beatrice Sarah Ferguson has never been afraid to allow her daughters to dress as they please, exhibit A being Princess Beatrice's appearance at the 1991 Royal Windsor Horse Show where she wore a gingham ra-ra skirt, bright red tights, and a pair of enormous butterfly-shaped sunglasses.



4/ 8 © Getty Lady Louise Lady Louise Windsor is one to wear exceedingly traditional looks. In 2006 however, she was seen with her father Prince Edward disembarking The Hebridean Princess at Stornoway on the Isle Of Lewis in a pretty standard floral dress but with a sunhat that was so big it nearly covered her entire face.



5/ 8 © Getty Zara Tindall A far cry from her tapered dresses and fitted suits, in 1985 the then-Zara Phillips mucked in at the Royal Horse Show wearing a pair of tomboyish dungarees with muddy trainers.



6/ 8 © Getty Prince William Prince William's smart suits are very much a thing of the present with the adorable policeman's uniform he donned in 1987 at five years old being a surprise to many looking back on the prince's childhood.



7/ 8 © Getty Prince Harry Prince Harry waved goodbye to onlookers and, incidentally, to royal protocol in 1991 when he was seen donning a baseball cap and double denim with sporty kicks while in Canada.



8/ 8 © Instagram / @SussexRoyal Prince Archie Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal duties in 2020 they have kept their family life a little more low-key than the public events and royal walkabouts we see the Wales children enjoying. DISCOVER: Exclusive: Sarah, Duchess of York reveals surprise life lesson she taught daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

When Prince Harry was photographed in Canada with his son, Prince Archie was seen wearing not the standard shorts and knee-high socks to follow royal protocol for male children, but in a low-key anorak and little jeans.