Royal Family LIVE: King's birthday parade countdown begins

Trooping the Colour is here, the grand celebration of the King’s official birthday. And guess what? Sunshine is in the forecast! You know what that means… open carriages! (But let’s be honest - this is London, that can quickly change)

Today’s parade promises a full royal turnout: You’ll see His Majesty the King and Queen, joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their always-adorable trio: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Also on parade will be the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their family - so plenty of regal moments await.

And here’s the best part: I’ll be right here all day, bringing you the best photos, cutest clips, and behind-the-scenes tidbits as the day unfolds. So whether you're watching from home or sneakily scrolling during brunch, I’ve got your royal coverage sorted.

Let’s get started, shall we?

