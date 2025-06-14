Royal Family LIVE: King's birthday parade countdown begins

TROOPING THE COLOUR
- It's a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign, held annually in June.
- The royal procession travels from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again.
- King Charles leads the ceremony, joined by members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, and other senior royals.
- The spectacle concludes with a RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace. Watch it live on the BBC or follow along here!
- Celebrate Trooping the Colour with exclusive coverage and perks! Join the Royal Club now and get 50% OFF your membership
Good morning royal fans!
Trooping the Colour is here, the grand celebration of the King’s official birthday. And guess what? Sunshine is in the forecast! You know what that means… open carriages! (But let’s be honest - this is London, that can quickly change)
Today’s parade promises a full royal turnout: You’ll see His Majesty the King and Queen, joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their always-adorable trio: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Also on parade will be the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their family - so plenty of regal moments await.
And here’s the best part: I’ll be right here all day, bringing you the best photos, cutest clips, and behind-the-scenes tidbits as the day unfolds. So whether you're watching from home or sneakily scrolling during brunch, I’ve got your royal coverage sorted.
Let’s get started, shall we?