Duchess Sophie dazzles in show-stopping £4k necklace at Trooping the Colour

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 60, attended the King's official birthday parade in London on Saturday.
She wore a green silk dress with three-quarter puff sleeves and an elegant pillbox hat. The royal complemented the look with her G.Collins and Sons 'Diamond Set Infinity Pendant', which is priced at £4,850 on the jeweller's website.
The diamond pendant is described as having "a bolder presence, with a spray of diamonds set into the centre piece and a halo of diamonds surrounding it". The design also allows it to be worn directly on the skin or layered over clothing.
Sophie has worn the piece regularly since 2017. She styled her blonde hair in an updo and wore minimal makeup for the event.
Duchess attends solo without Lady Louise or James
Sophie travelled by carriage to Horse Guards Parade alongside Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. Her two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, were not present.
Louise, 21, is currently studying at the University of St Andrews. James, 17, is still at Radley College in Oxfordshire and is believed to be preparing for his A-Level exams.
Their father, Prince Edward, 61, attended the event on horseback as Colonel of the Scots Guards. He wore the full ceremonial uniform of the regiment, which included the Thistle Star and Sash, the GCVO Star, and several Coronation and Jubilee medals.
He also wore the insignia of his Canadian and New Zealand honours. As personal aide-de-camp to the King, Edward was seen wearing braided aiguillettes and the ciphers of King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth.
Fans react to Duchess Sophie's latest look
Royal fans shared their thoughts on Sophie's appearance at the event.
One person wrote on X: "These two are such assets to the Royal Family, hard working and loyal. I love that they colour co-ordinated as well."
Another fan posted: "Love the dress & hat on Sophie!!"
A third commented: "She looks absolutely stunning! And just how sweet is the color matching with Prince Edward's sash?"
What is Trooping the Colour?
Trooping the Colour is the official birthday parade for the monarch. Although King Charles' actual birthday is in November, the event is held in June to take advantage of better weather.
The ceremony dates back to the 17th century and became an annual tradition in 1760. This year's parade involved more than 1,400 soldiers, over 200 horses and 300 musicians.
The entire Royal Family were in attendance, including the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
King Charles and Queen Camilla followed closely behind. The parade concluded with the traditional RAF flypast and balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.