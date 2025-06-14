Duchess Sophie looks so striking in jewel green at Trooping the Colour 2025

The Duchess of Edinburgh brought the sunshine on Saturday at Trooping the Colour 2025!

Trooping the Colour is one of the biggest royal events of the year, where thousands of royal fans excitedly line London's streets to watch. Many also tune in at home, as the landmark event is televised.

Sophie, 60, looked so stylish, wearing a dazzling, forest green puff sleeve dress and an exquisite pillbox hat in the same tone. She wore her famous blonde hair in a chic updo style, and subtle makeup highlighted her pretty features.

© Getty Images Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Also in attendance alongside the King and Queen were the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the Princess Royal.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Sophie looked beautiful in green

Camilla, Kate and Sophie typically wear smart day dresses or coat dresses with hats, while George, Charlotte and Louis always coordinate with their outfits. The royal ladies mostly choose a pastel palette, which fits in with the warm, inviting summer weather.

What is Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour marks the reigning monarch's official birthday for over 260 years. Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians take part in the display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The parade travels from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and closes with a Royal Air Force fly-past.

Duchess Sophie's Trooping the Colour outfit from 2024

Sophie unknowingly wore the colour of 2025 last year - butter yellow!

The Duchess looked resplendent in her lightly-coloured pastel yellow dress by one of the royal's favourite brands, Beulah London. The sunny style featured a round neckline, puffed sleeves and a seriously floaty skirt. She topped the look off with a matching hat.

© Neil Mockford Duchess Sophie looked stunning in butter yellow at Trooping the Colour 2024

Sophie loves Beulah London. The brand was founded by Lavinia Brennan and Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs in 2010 and has been a favourite of the royal ladies ever since. The brand is known for its form-fitting, beautifully cut frocks, which skim the body and flatter the shape at the same time.

© Getty Sophie topped her look off with a Jane Taylor Millinery hat

Sophie amplified her formal look with the 'Persephone Crepe Hat in Yellow' from Jane Taylor Millinery that had net detailing across her face. Her drop earrings from Giulia Barela were also exquisite. Full marks!