Radiant Princess Kate joins King Charles and royal family at Trooping the Colour 2025

The King and Queen have kicked off a day of pomp and pageantry as the royals gather for Trooping the Colour.

The annual procession marks the monarch's official birthday, with Charles carrying out an inspection of the military parade, with the Coldstream Guards trooping their colours this year.

For a second year in a row, the King is riding in the carriage procession alongside his wife, Camilla, instead of riding horseback and as a mark of respect, senior officers and those riding in the parade are wearing black armbands to pay tribute to those who died in the Air India crash.

The Princess of Wales and her three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, are making their entrance in a the Ascot Landau, which will travel with the King and Queen down to Horse Guards Parade.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh are riding on horseback in the procession.

Following the parade, the royals will return to Buckingham Palace to watch a spectacular flypast from the balcony.

See all of the best photos…

1/ 14 © James Whatling The Waleses arrive The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived by car at Buckingham Palace with their three children ahead of the procession.

2/ 14 © James Whatling Kate in blue The Princess of Wales looked beautiful in a striking tonal blue and white coat.

3/ 14 © Getty Royal fashion The Princess of Wales chose a deep aquamarine wool coatdress by Catherine Walker with ivory contrast lapels and cuffs. She accessorised with a matching aquamarine hat by Juliette Botterill, her Irish Guards Regimental Brooch and the late Queen's pearl and diamond drop earrings.



4/ 14 © PA Images via Getty Images The Edinburghs Prince Edward, in uniform, and Sophie, in a dark green ensemble, arriving by car.

5/ 14 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Sophie's outfit A closer look at Sophie's outfit by Beulah London. The Duchess rode alongside the Princess Royal's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, in the No.1 Barouche carriage.

6/ 14 © PA Images via Getty Images Matching in aqua The Princess of Wales was joined in an Ascot Landau carriage by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Charlotte matched her mother in an aqua dress.

7/ 14 © Getty The King and Queen arrive The King and Queen smiled and waved as they rode along the Mall in an Ascot Landau carriage.

8/ 14 © Alamy Stock Photo Brotherly bond Louis flashed a grin at his brother George as they whizzed past the crowds. The royal brothers matched in dark suits and red ties.

9/ 14 © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Behind-the-scenes Kensington Palace shared some lovely behind-the-scenes shots of the Waleses waiting for their carriage at Buckingham Palace.



10/ 14 © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala And they're off! A smiling Kate and Charlotte as they set off for the procession.

11/ 14 © PA Images via Getty Images On horseback William wore the Full Ceremonial Guard Order of the Welsh Guards, while Anne donned the Full Mounted Ceremonial uniform of the Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons). The Princess carried the Gold Stick as Gold Stick-in-Waiting for this year’s parade.

12/ 14 © Getty Images The King's uniform The monarch wore the Uniform of the Regiment Trooping the Colour which is the Coldstream Guards (Coldstream Guards Tunic and Forage Cap). The Sovereign wears the uniform of whichever Regiment’s Colour is being trooped. His Majesty’s uniform bears the cypher Queen Elizabeth II as His Majesty was Personal Aide-de-Camp to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. And in a poignant nod to those killed in the Air India crash, Charles donned a black armband.

13/ 14 © Getty Images National anthem The Waleses bowing as the national anthem is played.

14/ 14 © PA Images via Getty Images Kate back on the dais The Princess returned to watching the parade on the dais with the King and Queen. Last year, she watched proceedings from a Ministry of Defence building overlooking Horse Guards Parade as she was still undergoing cancer treatment.

Trooping the Colour © Samir Hussein/WireImage What is it? Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. When is it held? In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June. Where is it held? Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again. Who attends? King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

