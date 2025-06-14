Duchess Sophie quietly keeps Prince Louis entertained during Trooping the Colour

There were plenty of sweet moments during this year's Trooping the Colour, many of which included Prince Louis, seven.

Whether he was copying his grandfather, or getting scolded by his eldest brother, the young royal seemed to have the best time at the King's annual service. However, one moment might have gone unnoticed, and that was when another family member kept the youngster entertained during the service.

In a sweet moment, the Duchess of Edinburgh could be seen playing with Louis. Although her head was obscured by Princess Charlotte, it appears that the two royals were pulling silly faces at one another, with Louis's mouth seen wide open as he enjoyed time with his great-aunt.

Fans enjoyed the cute moment, as one said: "I love how close The Edinburgh's and Wales' are," and a second added: "What a shame we can't see her face. I bet she's pulling one at Louis in return to his!"

Sophie's absent children

Sadly, both of Sophie's children, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17, were absent from this year's Trooping the Colour.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Sophie flew solo for the event

Lady Louise is usually present at this important event, but she's currently busy with plenty of work as she continues her studies at St Andrews University. James has missed the event for the past three years for similar reasons, with the teenager in the midst of the GCSE season.

Louise, who is in the third year of an English degree, was also absent during both the Easter celebrations and VE Day this year. She is said to be not only studious but also active in several societies, including the University Officers' Training Corps.

Royal bond

Sophie is growing close to Prince William and his family, and the royals put their bond on full display last week when they undertook a joint engagement in Cornwall.

Trooping the Colour © Samir Hussein/WireImage What is it? Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. When is it held? In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June. Where is it held? Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again. Who attends? King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

The pair were seen sampling local chutneys and sipping shots of gin in the food and farming tent. The Prince joked: "We've come from the chutneys straight into booze. I can see what today's going to be like."

© Getty William and Sophie undertook a joint engagement last week

William is a patron of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, the charity behind the three-day event. Sophie is its vice president and also patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations. They both arrived at the event to loud cheers from the public.

Have Prince William and Harry secretly bid on Princess Diana's clothes? Exclusive

William and Sophie have made joint appearances before. In 2023, they attended the Rhino Man documentary screening at Battersea Power Station.

© Pool Sophie and Kate have a close bond

Since 2022, the Wales family has lived at Adelaide Cottage, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, just 11 miles from the Edinburghs' home Bagshot Park. It's believed that Sophie was a rock for the Princess of Wales when she was diagnosed with cancer last year.