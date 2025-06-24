Prince William confirms 'exciting' new travel plans - 'I've always wanted to go'

The Prince of Wales has shared his excitement about travelling to Rio de Janeiro for the fifth Earthshot Prize Awards later this year.

Prince William, 43, confirmed his attendance at this year's ceremony in Brazil as he spoke on a panel discussion at the Leading with Impact event during London Climate Action Week at Bloomberg in the city on Tuesday.

The future King said: "From a personal point of view, I've always wanted to get South America, particularly Brazil. So I'm personally very excited about going down there. I think South America as a whole, the amount of ecosystem, kind of environmental interest and passion that is there.

"I think that's really important. And I think they epitomise the approach to what we can be doing more sustainably. The vibrancy, the energy, the enthusiasm. I think the awards will be spectacular."

© Getty William urged more people to get involved with the Earthshot Prize Awards

The 2025 ceremony will be held on 5 November at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro.

This will be the first time the prize will be held in Latin America and comes just days before Brazil hosts COP30 in Belém.

© Getty Images Robert Irwin joined William on the panel at the "Leading with Impact" event

"The Museum of Tomorrow is the perfect home for The Earthshot Prize and our mission of urgency and optimism for the planet," Jason Knauf, Chief Executive Office of The Earthshot Prize said.

"We will stage an awards ceremony this year that will supercharge the efforts of our fifteen 2025 finalists and celebrate Brazil’s global climate and nature leadership. It’s going to be the best instalment yet of the world’s most prestigious andimpactful environment prize."

© Getty Images William at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town, South Africa

The previous ceremonies were hosted in Cape Town last year, Singapore in 2023, Boston in 2022 and London in 2021.

It is not known if the Princess of Wales will join her husband on his trip to South America, but she has not attended the awards since Boston in 2022.

The Earthshot Prize explained The Prince of Wales launched the Earthshot Prize in October 2020, having been inspired by former US President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot project, which advanced mankind’s achievements. It aims to find solutions to "repair" the planet and will run annually until 2030. The Earthshot Prize is awarded to winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism in five different categories - Protect and restore nature; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world; and Fix our climate. Each winner receives a grant of £1 million to continue their environmental work. The awards will take place in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil in November 2025, with previous ceremonies staged in Cape Town last year, Singapore in 2023, Boston in 2022 and London's Alexandra Palace in 2021.

