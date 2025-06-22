David Beckham publicly reaches out to Prince William after knighthood honour

David Beckham has sent Prince William a heartfelt birthday message just days after receiving his knighthood.

The Prince of Wales, who turned 43 yesterday, was among the first to be congratulated by friends, family and public figures.

One of the most notable tributes came from David, who shared two photos of himself with William on Instagram.

A friendship in pictures

The first image was taken back in 2010 in South Africa, ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

David and William are seen standing side by side at a reception, both smiling at the camera.

He captioned the post: "Happy birthday Prince William x" and added a kiss.

The second image showed the pair laughing and shaking hands at the 2024 BAFTAs in London.

David added a Union Jack emoji, a heart, and tagged William’s official Instagram account.

Days after knighthood honour

David’s message to the future King came just days after he was appointed a Knight Bachelor for services to football and charity.

The honour was announced as part of the King’s Birthday Honours list.

The 50-year-old received widespread praise for his dedication to sport and charitable causes over the years.

David has previously worked closely with the royal family on several campaigns and attended numerous royal events.

Royal celebrations continue

William’s birthday was also marked by Kensington Palace with a new photo shared to social media.

The image, taken by Princess Kate, shows William with the family’s dog Orla and three of her puppies.

One of the chocolate cocker spaniel pups is seen receiving a pat from the Prince as Orla watches from behind.

The caption read: "Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!"

The initials referred to Kate and the couple’s three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Strong family support

William’s birthday follows several recent public appearances alongside senior royals.

He appeared at Trooping the Colour earlier this month and was also seen at Royal Ascot with Queen Camilla.

While Princess Kate was not present at Ascot, she did appear at Trooping the Colour for her first official outing of 2024.

She later confirmed that she will be taking on a limited number of engagements this summer.

William and David's long-standing friendship

William and David have been photographed together many times over the years.

They’ve worked on various charitable campaigns including mental health awareness and youth sport initiatives.

David previously joined William and Prince Harry to promote the Heads Together campaign, which encourages open conversations around mental health.

The two men also bonded over their shared passion for football and their roles as high-profile ambassadors.

Public response

Fans praised the friendly exchange between the Prince and the ex-footballer.

Many commented on the strength of their relationship and how genuine their bond appears.

Others noted the timing of the post, coming so soon after David’s knighthood and William’s birthday.

One fan wrote: "Two legends, one future King and one knight. Love to see it."

Another added: "So much mutual respect in that photo. Real class."

Looking ahead

With William turning 43 and David newly knighted, both men continue to play key roles in public life.

David is expected to receive his honour formally in the coming months.

Meanwhile, William will remain focused on royal duties as he supports the King and the Princess of Wales through a busy year.

Their latest interaction is a reminder of their ongoing friendship and shared commitment to public service.

