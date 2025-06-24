Prince William and Princess Kate's plans with new puppies revealed - and their children will be delighted

The Wales family delighted royal fans last week when they shared a new picture of Prince William surrounded by three adorable Spaniel puppies.

The Prince and Princess of Wales bred from their beloved pet pooch Orla, who was gifted to the family by Kate's brother, James Middleton, back in 2020.

According to The Sun, Orla reportedly gave birth to four puppies in total.

It's since been reported that William, Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are planning to keep one of their latest furry additions.

In a new piece for The Daily Mail, Rebecca English wrote: "It's one of the reasons, I am told, that she [Kate] and Prince William have decided to breed from their adored spaniel, Orla.

"Not only has it been something fun for the children to look forward to, but I am told they are planning to keep one of the pups."

© Instagram Prince William and Kate welcomed Orla in 2020

Over the years, William and Kate, both 43, have shared a handful of snapshots featuring their pet dog. They've also spoken about their pooch's sweet habits, revealing how they share their bed with Orla.

William made the revelation last year as he paid a visit to Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Callington, Cornwall. While there, William chatted to Louise Harland – who met the royal with her dog, Jacks – and he told her that his dog Orla sleeps with him and Kate in their bed.

© Getty Images The royal couple are reportedly set to keep one of Orla's puppies

Following the encounter, Louise told Hits Radio Cornwall: "[William] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate."

Prior to welcoming Orla, the Wales family were proud owners of an English Cocker Spaniel called Lupo whom they were gifted in 2011, but who sadly passed away in 2020.

© Getty Images During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II became synonymous with Corgis

They're not alone in their love for dogs, with many other members of the royal family expressing a fondness for the four-legged creatures. Most memorable of all was the late Queen Elizabeth II who became synonymous with Corgis.

Following her death in 2022, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York adopted her remaining Corgis, Sandy and Muick.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla with her dog Beth

King Charles and Queen Camilla also have a lifelong passion for dogs and are currently proud owners of a Jack Russell Terrier called Bluebell, an adopted puppy called Moley, and a Lagotto Romagnolo named Snuff.

Elsewhere, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh own Labradors Teal and Teasel and a Working Cocker Spaniel, Mole, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are proud owners of a black Labrador called Pula, and a Beagle called Mamma Mia.