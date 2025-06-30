Prince William's bold new 'era of deep change'

The Prince of Wales will waive rental charges for grassroots organisations and offer a discount of up to 50% for local charities who are Duchy of Cornwall tenants, Kensington Palace has revealed.

The move is part of the future King's plan to overhaul the 688-year-old Duchy and refocus its strategy around social impact. It also comes in the wake of criticism over some of the estate's financial deals with public bodies such as the armed forces and NHS.

Will Bax, the estate's new secretary and keeper of records, said the Duchy was entering "an era of deep change," adding: "We are making the most of the opportunity to step back and reflect. Reflect on what society requires of us. Reflect on how we support our people, our communities and our places to thrive.

"And reflect on how we communicate our mission; to deliver positive impact for people, for places and for the planet." He said William wanted to ensure the duchy operated in a "modern, socially minded way" and that the rents being saved amounted to a "very significant sum". The Prince is said to be comfortable with the impact his decision will have on the Duchy's finances and the move is part of a wider strategy to focus on social impact.

The new policy will benefit a variety of charities, community organisations and entities including village halls and sports facilities. Among them is an orchard used for therapeutic gardening and the homelessness charity St Petroc's, which will not pay rent a new accommodation to support up to 24 homeless people, which begins construction in Nansledan, Cornwall, this week.

The Duchy provides William with a private income of nearly £23 million a year, which is used to fund his charitable, private and official life of that of his wife the Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Profits generated by the vast land and property portfolio fell by £700,000 to £22.9million in the financial year to April. The income also covers the cost of staffing William and Kate's household, with the number of employees rising from 66 to 68 in the year to April. Some 13.2 per cent of staff are from an ethnic minority background, down slightly from 14 per cent last year.

William pays tax on his income from the Duchy, but has chosen not to disclose how much. "The Prince of Wales pays the highest rate of income tax," his private secretary Ian Patrick confirmed.

The Prince and Princess have also made personal donations to a range of good causes over the past year, including sponsoring the fathers of two young girls killed in the Southport stabbings. Sergio Aguiar and David Stancombe ran the London Marathon in memory of their daughters Alice and Elsie Dot.

Meanwhile it emerged that the Prince has brought together a coalition of people to help a struggling Cornish football team by organising for the potholed road leading to the club to be resurfaced.

Football fan William, who read about Mousehole AFC's plight in a newspaper, before taking action, said "I have seen time and time again that community hubs are essential in providing the spaces for people to come together, to build stronger communities and to allow people to thrive.

"It is a privilege to be able to help the local community access Mousehole AFC. I'd like to personally add my thanks for all the hard work that's gone into making it happen. I look forward to seeing the new road for myself as soon as I can."

The heir to the throne's private secretary Ian Patrick said: "These people weren't being heard. You know they needed an access road, and there was no one championing their cause, and the prince very, very directly decided to champion their cause."