The £1.2 billion property portfolio Prince George is set to inherit

When Prince William accedes to the throne after his father King Charles III, he will hand down the Duchy of Cornwall title to his eldest son Prince George, and the extent of what he inherit is seriously impressive.

The extensive property and land portfolio extends across 23 counties in England and Wales and includes the Oval Cricket Ground and 67,000 acres of Dartmoor. The collection currently makes William the biggest private landowner in Britain.

Interestingly, Highgrove House is part of the Duchy so technically Prince William is currently his own father's landlord as King Charles uses it as his country residence.

© Getty The Duchy of Cornwall includes Highgrove House

In 2023, Prince William racked up an annual private income of more than £23 million and that's due to him being entitled to the surplus profits of the Duchy of Cornwall estate in his current role.

New eco ambitions

© Getty Prince William is passionate about eco causes

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a video on X in 2023, which showed David Cope, Head of Sustainability, talking to the camera about their eco plans for the Duchy of Cornwall. The representative for the organisation revealed that they are planning to reach net zero by 2030. Sustainability is a cause close to William's heart and he seems keen to make his mark when presiding over the Duchy.

In Autumn 2024, the organisation saw a big change at the top, as Will Bax took over from Alastair Martin as Secretary and Keeper of the Records. The focus is to build "communities that support purpose, social connection, health and wellbeing".

© Photo: Getty Images The kids are being raised in the countryside

Despite Prince George's big future ahead of him, his doting parents are keen to keep his childhood light and fun, without the weight of the responsibilities.

The late Queen's former press secretary and communications officer Ailsa Anderson, spoke on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast about how the royal couple are raising Prince George.

"Both of his parents want to protect him and give him as much privacy and downtime as they can, and, in my view, make his upbringing as normal as possible. Both parents do the school run, and they try to keep things as normal as possible," she reported.

The family's big move out of London was another effort to get the children away from the goldfish bowl of the big smoke. They now reside in Windsor in the beautiful Adelaide Cottage, and they like to keep their living premises very private.

© Shutterstock The cottage has a beautiful pink exterior

The candy pink Grade II listed cottage features four bedrooms and was originally built for Queen Adelaide. While it isn't often pictured, it is well-known for its postcard-worthy façade and stunning gardens.