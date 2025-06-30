Princess Kate and Prince William will finally issue royal warrants in 2026 - palace confirms

The Prince and Princess of Wales will issue their first royal warrants next year, with the first companies to be considered making their applications by the end of July.

Prince William and Kate have been appointed grantors of royal grants of appointment by the King, who along with the Queen, issued his own royal warrants as monarch last year.

Ian Patrick, Private Secretary to the Prince of Wales, said: "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to be able to recognise and celebrate British industry, creativity and skills through the granting of Warrants."

Kate will become the first Princess of Wales to grant royal warrants since Princess Mary of Teck in 1910 and just as for her husband, her royal seal of approval will be highly coveted.

Known for creating the so-called "Kate effect", which sees items that she wears sell out within minutes, the Princess’s decision to back a certain brand or firm will likely generate a huge amount of business and publicity for them.

© WireImage Kate wore Catherine Walker for Trooping the Colour

Many of her go-to fashion designers are likely to be in the running, including Catherine Walker, Jenny Packham and Erdem, while jewellers could include Kiki McDonough, Robinson Pelham and Catherine Zoraida.

The royal couple’s warrants will be considered in a two-stage process, beginning this week with applications from firms who have existing warrants for the King and Queen.

© Getty Images Jenny Packham is also tipped to be another contender for a royal warrant

Successful applicants will be announced in the early part of next year.

The Prince and Princess will then take applications from firms without existing royal warrants. The granting of these is likely to take longer while due diligence checks are carried out and the timescale for their issuing will depend on how many companies apply.

The King and Queen granted warrants to more than 140 companies in May last year, covering firms who had previously held warrants when the monarch was Prince of Wales.

© Getty Images The Queen's hairdresser, Jo Hansford, was granted a royal warrant

Their Majesties issued a further 400 warrants in December, honouring a wide range of suppliers, including Queen Camilla’s hairdresser Jo Hansford.

Warrants are granted for up to five years at a time as a mark of recognition for the ongoing supply of goods or services to the Royal Household, and/or senior members of the royal family.

The warrant allows companies to use the Royal coat of arms on its products, packaging, stationery, premises, vehicles and advertising and they range from multinationals to sole traders in sectors including agriculture, building and maintenance, clothing, conservation, food and drink; household goods, office supplies and transport and storage.

