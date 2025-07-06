Prince William and Princess Kate's Scottish summer plans revealed - exclusive

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children are now officially on their summer break until September and while the family remains based in Windsor for the time being - largely due to royal commitments like the upcoming French State Visit, where William and Kate are expected to play key roles, and Wimbledon - the family is expected to travel in the coming weeks once their duties ease.

So, where will they go? As always, the royal family keeps their holiday destinations under wraps, and it's likely the Waleses will spend some time abroad. Last summer, Kate was unable to travel due to her ongoing chemotherapy, a detail Prince William publicly shared in October, explaining why they missed the Paris Olympics.

While any overseas trips remain a mystery, there are two destinations we can count on: their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, and of course, Balmoral.

© Getty Kate and William will head to Balmoral in August

A summer trip to Scotland is a longstanding tradition for the royal family, and according to this week’s A Right Royal Podcast, it's one the Waleses are expected to uphold. Hosts Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths, and royal editor Emily Nash were joined by Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills to discuss the family's upcoming plans and their deep-rooted connection to Balmoral in the episode, which you can listen to below.

Speaking about Prince William's love for Scotland, Rhiannon shared: "We've seen that outpouring of love for Scotland from him in recent years. It's the place where he spent all these idyllic family holidays. It's also where he was when he tragically learned of his mother’s death and where he met Kate. So, it's a place that's incredibly central to his life."

© Getty Balmoral was said to be the late Queen's favourite royal residence

She added: "I do think there is a real, genuine affection there."

On the family's annual visit, Rhiannon noted: "As far as we know, they will still spend that week up there."

She went on to compare Balmoral to another royal favourite: "It's a bit like going to Norfolk, you can completely understand why the royals love it. You really feel like you're a world away from London, from all the constitutional responsibilities, from all that sort of stuff."

When asked if the family truly enjoys their time at Balmoral, both Emily and Rhiannon were in full agreement: "100%."