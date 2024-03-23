Princess Kate's current situation is Prince William's 'worst nightmare' and 'incredibly hard for him'

Medical issues, conspiracy theories and every inch of their lives under the microscope - the Wales family have had an extremely challenging start to 2024.

Following the Princess of Wales’ “planned” abdominal surgery in January, it was announced that she would be taking time off from royal duties until after Easter.

Since then, Prince William has reduced his workload to be there for his family, caring for Kate at home while also being present for their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Whether it be by doing school drop-offs and pickups or attending sports games.

© Getty Prince William has been dedicated to his children since Kate's surgery

Nothing, however, would prepare the couple for what happened next: a worldwide interest in Kate’s medical history, the state of her marriage to William and wild conspiracy theories about her every move - or lack of.

In this week’s episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to below, host Andrea Caamano and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash talk about “Kate-Gate” and how it has affected the couple. NOTE: This episode of A Right Royal Podcast was recorded before the Princess of Wales revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

LISTEN: Why Kate might return to the spotlight in just days how she is feeling about 'Kate-gate'

Of William, Emily explained why the intense interest and scrutiny during the last couple of months must have been "incredibly hard" for him.

© Karwai Tang The last few months have been 'incredibly hard' for William

She says: “He lived through this with his mother when he was a young man. And this has got to be his worst nightmare. He has done everything he can to protect his kids and his wife from this. And this situation must just be incredibly hard for him to deal with.”

Later in conversation with The Daily Mirror’s royal editor, Russell Myers, who agrees that the situation has been “hugely upsetting for them both”, Emily adds that the current situation must be “triggering for him, especially in light of what his mother went through.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Russell talks about his big worldwide scoop, how an unauthorised member of the London Clinic tried to access the Princess’ medical records, as well as explaining why the UK press have taken the unusual move of publishing paparazzi photos of the couple.