Royal children at Balmoral: 10 sweetest photos of Prince William, King Charles, Queen Elizabeth & Co on holiday

The royal residence in the Scottish Highlands is frequented by the royals and their children every summe

For the late Queen Elizabeth II, there were just two things that were certain in the summer - sunshine and Balmoral.

Her beloved Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands became the place where she was "most happy," and where she spent every summer since her childhood. For the first time since her death, King Charles and Queen Camilla have kept her tradition alive, having welcomed their first guests to the Castle on the 50,000 acre estate on 21 August.

According to ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship, Princess Eugenie arrived in Scotland with two-year-old August and baby Ernest on Tuesday, while Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their family were also seen. It's not yet known which other members of the royal family will venture to Scotland to join the King and Queen, but it seems likely the Prince and Princess of Wales will take their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a restorative break away at their cottage in on the estate, Tam-Na-Ghar.

With copious amounts of green space, horse riding, fishing, barbecues, picnics and sunshine galore, it's no wonder the royals love taking their children to Balmoral Castle for the final instalment of summer before royal duties and school resumes in September.

From the late Queen's Balmoral playdates with her late sister Princess Margaret, to King Charles and Princess Anne's barbecues with their late father Prince Philip, we've delved into the archives to find the sweetest photos of royal children enjoying their summer holidays at Balmoral Castle. Keep scrolling to see more…

Princess Anne's barbecues with Prince Philip © Getty The late Duke of Edinburgh, who was fondly remembered as the "King of the grill" by palace chefs, loved to light up the barbecue during his summers at Balmoral - and his daughter Princess Anne clearly loved lending a helping hand.

Prince William and Prince Harry's dog walks © Tim Graham Balmoral provides the perfect setting for hikes and dog walks. Princess Eugenie previously described Balmoral as: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's sweet shopping © Julian Parker The then young princesses were spotted skipping with excitement as they emerged from a Balmoral sweet shop with bags laden with biscuits, sweets and ice creams. The ultimate summer treat!

Father-son time for Prince Harry and Prince William © Julian Parker As toddlers, the young royals looked so sweet donning their wellies and waterproofs as they ventured out for a hike with their father along the River Dee.

Princess Diana takes Prince Harry paddling © Julian Parker Balmoral looked to be a glorious spot for a young Prince Harry to paddle and enjoy nature.

Princess Anne goes horseriding © Keystone-France The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for equestrianism was instilled in her daughter Anne from a young age, with Balmoral being the perfect place to practice pony care and brush up on riding skills.

Playtime at the Castle © Getty Just like any toddlers, a young Princess Anne and then Prince Charles loved climbing the Castle walls and being mischievous when they were away from the royal spotlight.

Prince Charles' mini car © Getty Even royal children get excited about toy cars. Here, the late Queen Elizabeth beams down at her son as he zips around the grounds in his miniature toy car.

Family trips to the local fete © PA Images Every year, a fete is held at Balmoral Castle. There's nothing more exciting than games, ice creams, music and prizes when you're a child!