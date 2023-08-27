Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal children at Balmoral: 10 sweetest photos of Prince William, King Charles, Queen Elizabeth & Co on holiday
The royal residence in the Scottish Highlands is frequented by the royals and their children every summe

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh with their sons Prince Edward and Prince Andrew (in red) at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, on their Silver Wedding anniversary year, September 1972. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer

For the late Queen Elizabeth II, there were just two things that were certain in the summer - sunshine and Balmoral

Her beloved Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands became the place where she was "most happy," and where she spent every summer since her childhood. For the first time since her death, King Charles and Queen Camilla have kept her tradition alive, having welcomed their first guests to the Castle on the 50,000 acre estate on 21 August. 

According to ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship, Princess Eugenie arrived in Scotland with two-year-old August and baby Ernest on Tuesday, while Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their family were also seen. It's not yet known which other members of the royal family will venture to Scotland to join the King and Queen, but it seems likely the Prince and Princess of Wales will take their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a restorative break away at their cottage in on the estate, Tam-Na-Ghar. 

WATCH: Royal summer holidays - see where the family love to travel

With copious amounts of green space, horse riding, fishing, barbecues, picnics and sunshine galore, it's no wonder the royals love taking their children to Balmoral Castle for the final instalment of summer before royal duties and school resumes in September. 

From the late Queen's Balmoral playdates with her late sister Princess Margaret, to King Charles and Princess Anne's barbecues with their late father Prince Philip, we've delved into the archives to find the sweetest photos of royal children enjoying their summer holidays at Balmoral Castle. Keep scrolling to see more…

Princess Anne's barbecues with Prince Philip

prince philip princess anne bbq© Getty

The late Duke of Edinburgh, who was fondly remembered as the "King of the grill" by palace chefs, loved to light up the barbecue during his summers at Balmoral - and his daughter Princess Anne clearly loved lending a helping hand.

Prince William and Prince Harry's dog walks

Then-Prince Charles In Kilt And Sporran And Shepherd's Crook Walking Stick With Prince William & Prince Harry At Polvier, By The River Dee, Balmoral Castle Estate in August 1997© Tim Graham

Balmoral provides the perfect setting for hikes and dog walks. Princess Eugenie previously described Balmoral as: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's sweet shopping

The Duchess of York, takes her children, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie to the post office, at Balmoral Estate on May 31 1997, in Balmoral, Scotland.© Julian Parker

The then young princesses were spotted skipping with excitement as they emerged from a Balmoral sweet shop with bags laden with biscuits, sweets and ice creams. The ultimate summer treat!

Father-son time for Prince Harry and Prince William

Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, and Prince Harry play on the bank of the River Dee, near Balmoral Estate, Scotland, on April 10,1987, in Ballater, Scotland.© Julian Parker

As toddlers, the young royals looked so sweet donning their wellies and waterproofs as they ventured out for a hike with their father along the River Dee. 

Princess Diana takes Prince Harry paddling

Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry play on the banks of the River Dee, near Balmoral Castle.© Julian Parker

Balmoral looked to be a glorious spot for a young Prince Harry to paddle and enjoy nature.

Princess Anne goes horseriding

Princess Anne holds a pony© Keystone-France

The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for equestrianism was instilled in her daughter Anne from a young age, with Balmoral being the perfect place to practice pony care and brush up on riding skills.

Playtime at the Castle

Charles climbing through a window at Balmoral Castle© Getty

Just like any toddlers, a young Princess Anne and then Prince Charles loved climbing the Castle walls and being mischievous when they were away from the royal spotlight.

Prince Charles' mini car

King Charles driving in a toy car on the grounds of Balmoral Castle© Getty

Even royal children get excited about toy cars. Here, the late Queen Elizabeth beams down at her son as he zips around the grounds in his miniature toy car.

Family trips to the local fete

The Duke and Duchess of York, with Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, at an Abergeldie Castle Fete, when they sold goods in aid of Crathie Church, near Balmoral. © PA Images

Every year, a fete is held at Balmoral Castle. There's nothing more exciting than games, ice creams, music and prizes when you're a child!

Playtime at the park

Prince Charles and Princess Anne being pushed on a swing by their father, the Duke of Edinburgh, with their mother Queen Elizabeth II looking on, in the grounds of Balmoral. © PA Images

It's no wonder members of the royal family loved to join Her Majesty with their children in August.

